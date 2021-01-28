Turndown CBD Gummies Are the Anti-Stress Hotel Amenity We Need in 2021

Freehand Hotels teamed up with Highline Wellness to offer complimentary CBD gummies at its four U.S. locations in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago.

Unlike some AFAR editors, I love turndown service at hotels. After a long day out exploring a new city, coming back to my hotel room and finding my makeup all lined up on the bathroom counter and my slippers arranged just so by the bed helps me unwind. As for the chocolate on the pillow? I’m not one to say no to sweets, but most of the time I don’t really feel like chocolate right before bed. What I could use—especially this year—is something to help me relax and get a good night’s rest. That’s why the new collaboration between Freehand Hotels and Highline Wellness is exactly what we need in these stressful times. Starting this month, the boutique hotel group and the New York–based CBD brand are teaming up to offer Highline Wellness x Freehand Hotels CBD Night Gummies as a complimentary turndown amenity at all four U.S. properties in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago. Guests who choose to opt-in for this new amenity during check-in will receive a free sample-sized bottle each night with three or four of the brand’s best-selling CBD Night Gummies, which are infused with 5 mg melatonin and 10 mg of hemp-derived CBD.

For the uninitiated, CBD (short for cannabidiol) is a cannabis plant extract that many—including several AFAR editors—find helps them relax without the psychotropic effects of marijuana. Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that regulates sleep and can also be taken to fight insomnia and jet lag. I typically take 5 mg of melatonin to adjust to new time zones when I travel but have never taken it paired with CBD before. Photo by Gabriel DeSanti Each property comes with a custom-designed bottle for its location. After taking one of these CBD gummies at home each night for a week, I can say that I fell asleep quickly instead of sitting in the dark running through a list of all my pandemic-related worries. The only morning I woke up feeling groggy was when I admittedly stayed up too late binge-watching Netflix and had to wake up earlier than usual. As for the flavor? The blueberry isn’t overpowering, but I do recommend eating these before brushing your teeth since they are made with sugar. Even if you’re not traveling right now, this amenity will be offered throughout the year at all four Freehand properties in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago. If you want to give these gummies a go now, you can also order full-size bottles of Highline Wellness CBD Night Gummies directly through its website. Buy Now: Highline Wellness CBD Night Gummies, $35, highlinewellness.com

While Freehand is the first hotel group to offer CBD gummies as a complimentary turndown service, CBD-infused items have been popping up in hotel mini bars and in hotel spa offerings for a few years now. For example, the Standard Hotels sells Lord Jones CBD Blood Orange Gumdrops for $50 in its mini bars and through its online shop. The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island in Florida offers a CBD Relief and Recovery treatment that includes a massage with hemp-based products and a CBD-infused bath. Eventually Freehand Hotels plans on expanding its CBD offerings beyond this turndown service to include CBD-infused room service menu items. >> Next: AFAR’s Favorite CBD Products to Make Travel Less Stressful

