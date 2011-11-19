Founder’s Note: Where the Grass is Greener

I just returned from a fabulous trip to Cape Kidnappers in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. Cape Kidnappers is a stunning place, with rolling green terrain that leads to dramatic bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. There’s a luxurious 28-room lodge called the Farm, one of the world’s best golf courses—and a 6-mile fence.

A fence?

I’m not normally a fan of building fences—literal or metaphorical—but this one fascinated me. It represents a major undertaking by landowners and the New Zealand Department of Conservation to create the largest privately owned wildlife sanctuary in New Zealand. As you will read in Ethan Todras-Whitehill’s story, “Where New Zealand’s Wild Things Are,” human settlers and the animals they brought with them have had a devastating effect on New Zealand’s native species. Birds that nest on the ground, such as the kiwi, which live at Cape Kidnappers, and the kakapo, which Ethan writes about, are particularly vulnerable. The fence is an attempt to preserve Cape Kidnappers’ native wildlife.

I walked the property at Cape Kidnappers with artist and naturalist Jo Speedy, who has lived in the area all her life and seems to know every rock, plant, and animal on the peninsula. We came upon colonies of gannets that nest there. I’m not a birder, but I loved watching these incredibly graceful birds, which routinely fly between the cape—where they mate and nest—and Australia, more than 1,300 miles away.