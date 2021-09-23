All Hail the Swiss Farm Stand

The success of the humble hofladen lies in a long-standing pillar of Swiss culture—trust.

Read enough travel writing about Switzerland and you might think it’s all about the Big 5: skiing, chocolate, watches, fondue, and spas. Of course, that’s not the real Switzerland, especially for those of us who live here. Ask locals, expats, refugees, and immigrants what they love about the country and there’s often a chorus of agreement that cites none of the above. Among the most cherished qualities in multilingual Switzerland is its high-trust culture. You don’t need to scan tickets to board trains or trams; restaurants will mail you invoices instead of bills at the end of meals; people always—always—show up on time, even if you made the plan months ago. And the epitome of this high-trust culture is in the countryside, where you’ll find hundreds of independently run, unstaffed, honor-system farm shops. Called hofladen in Swiss German, they sell local produce, cheeses, and meats, with nothing but a cash box where you write down what you bought and deposit your own money. But these aren’t your mama’s cold cuts. Expect home-cured venison sausage, chimney ham, and unique alpine cheeses. You’ll also find tangy homemade yogurts, goat’s milk butter, homemade carrot cakes, freshly picked apples, and rustic farmer’s loaves of fresh bread. There’s no written rule, but typically everything at a hofladen comes directly from the farm they’re located on and is usually cheaper than supermarkets. Courtesy of UNESCO Entlebuch Biosphere Hofladens paint a more accurate picture of Switzerland: its self-reliance, the trustworthiness of neighbors, and communal economics. They offer hyperseasonal, sustainably grown, local food, a system that developed out of centuries of hardscrabble alpine necessity, not an urban dining fad. Ultimately, hofladens are about trust among humans and the humanity of eating. They are especially appealing as we all slowly re-examine how we travel and adjust to life in what is hopefully a postpandemic age. During the pandemic, my husband and I discovered dozens of local hofladen on Sunday drives down backcountry roads (our escape from going stir-crazy in our Zürich apartment). Switzerland’s shops, restaurants, bars, and museums were all closed for several months during the lockdown. But hofladen stayed open—you don’t need to close when nobody’s working there anyway.

For visitors, renting a car is the best way to string together a hofladen road trip. There’s even a new website called Swiss Milk that’s mapped most of the farm stands. You won’t find them in touristy ski areas. Rather, you’ll need to go off piste to hidden valleys where vegetables and fruits grow, and to hills topped neatly with spun hay bundles, chocolate box barns, and—of course—cows. Every kind imaginable: red, blonde, black and white, jet black. Some hofladen are basic wooden sheds, some are hollowed out barns next to farmers’ houses, and others are blink-and-you’ll-miss-them roadside kiosks. Most are found along backcountry farm roads that connected the traders of the country’s cantons before the Swiss highways were built in the 1970s and 1980s. Courtesy of UNESCO Entlebuch Biosphere Kaserei Mosigen One such hofladen we discovered this winter was Käserei Mosigen near Canton Lucerne’s Entlebuch, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Biosphere Reserve for its highland moors, karst formations, and wild alpine streams that few tourists ever witness. Summer is the ideal time to visit, but all that alpine biodiversity lay under a blanket of thick snow during our gray January visit. We’d set out from Zürich to do a barn-spotting tour (my husband is an architect). This area is also known for its alpine walmdach, a style of hipped roofs found on Emmental farmhouses, which we passed many of along the way. We started to get hungry and realized nothing was open. Hofladen to the rescue. Mosigen is both a hofladen and a käserie, a cheesemaking facility, and its shelves were jam packed. Literally. Plum compotes, cherry preserves, apple gelées and other jams, jellies, and preserves lined the walls. Several refrigerators were stocked with things like chämischinken (chimney ham, named for being smoked in a fireplace) and a massive selection of Emmental cheese. This area is also the source of “Swiss cheese,” the famed buttery cheese with holes in it. Nobody in Switzerland calls it Swiss cheese; here it’s called Emmentaler, named after the region. So we loaded up with a fondue party’s worth of curds, including hunks of a 12-month-old, and a cave-aged Emmental.

