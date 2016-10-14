Travel InspirationPeopleTravel Insiders
By Jennifer Lee
  •  October 14, 2016

Filson’s Creative Director on His Favorite Things to Do in the Pacific Northwest

From his favorite outdoor activities to his must-have gear

Filson’s Creative Director on His Favorite Things to Do in the Pacific Northwest

Filson’s handsome flagship store in Seattle

Photo by Paul and Williams

Having recently relocated from Maine to Filson’s headquarters in Seattle, Alex Carleton, Filson’s creative director, is settling into his new life in the Pacific Northwest. As an outdoor adventurer with an appreciation of local history, Alex shares his favorite spots and his must-have gear.

What are your five favorite things to do in the Pacific Northwest?

Camping at Twin Lakes on Mt. Baker National Forest, hiking through coastal wilderness and viewing wildlife (sea otters, eagles, blue herons), exploring coastal forts in Port Townsend and visiting their wooden boat school, day trips to Yakima to visit farmland and seeing the agricultural landscape, and day hikes around Mt. Rainier.

How were you able to capture the essence and feeling of the Pacific Northwest and apply it to the HQ store design?

I had to be observant to learn about the essence of the Pacific Northwest. This wasn’t an insular project; it was about meeting new people with deep connections to this region. By doing this, I was able to learn about the local culture and history that shaped this region, like the industrial history of Seattle, the influence of the forestry industry, diving into the arts and crafts of the region, and the strong connection to the outdoors. All the characteristics of this region played a strong influence on the store and put Filson within the context of its home. The more I learn about this place will continue feed the Filson narrative.

Is there one place in the Pacific Northwest that you always return for inspiration?

The outdoors. Connecting with the outdoors activates my imagination. I get my best ideas while hiking with my dog for hours.

What is your must-have Filson gear when going on a trip?

Filson FRD duffle that I carry every day; it’s hauled my gym clothes, dog food, groceries, work computer, driftwood, bear spray, and toiletries. Recently, my weekend go-tos are a pair of Nike sneakers, Aether board shorts, Filson outfitter T-shirt, lightweight Filson Alaskan Guide flannel, and a mesh Filson logger cap.

Jennifer Lee
Stylist, Traveller, Devotee of all things creative, Contributing Luxury Editor, Animal Advocate, and Foodie.
From Our Partners
A projection show called Hogwarts Always at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, displaying fireworks igniting behind the Hogwarts castle
Destination Spotlight
Experience the Best Theme Parks, Festivals, and More in Florida
Sponsored by
An aerial view of the Palm Beach Par 3 golf course and hotel along the beach in Florida
Natural Wonders
4 Outdoor Adventures Near Marriott Hotels in Florida
Sponsored by
A red lifeguard's hut overlooking the light teal blue water at South Beach, Miami, Florida
Family Travel
Great Florida Destinations for Unforgettable Family or Group Trips
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
An aerial view of the Corinth Canal, a narrow waterway passing between limestone cliffs with a bridge crossing over and some bushes on the sides
Cruise
For a Thrilling Cruise Experience, Book a Sailing Through This Underrated Canal in Greece
July 18, 2024 06:49 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
On a Road Trip Through Wyoming, Celebrate a Legacy of Women’s Voting Rights
History + Culture
A Road Trip in Wyoming Celebrates Its Women’s Voting History
July 18, 2024 04:44 PM
 · 
Lindsay Lambert
A woman hiking near cliffs on a trail
Outdoor Adventure
4 Things I Wish I Knew Before Traveling Solo to a National Park
July 17, 2024 06:53 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
6 Awesome Hiking Apps for Adventurous Travelers
Hiking + Cycling
6 Great Hiking Apps for Adventurous Travelers
July 17, 2024 06:59 AM
 · 
Kayla Matthews

See More