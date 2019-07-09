FedEx Now Offers 24-Hour Passport Services

Jul 9, 2019
Passport expired? FedEx can help.
You can have your photos taken and printed and get expedited passport processing and delivery service all in one place.
We’ve all been there. You have an international trip coming up and decide to casually glance at your passport days before heading out, only to have your eyes bulge out of your head when you realize the document is either expired or unusable because it is valid for less than six more months (which many countries require for entry).
Rather than do a panicked search on the internet for expedited passport services, and then question which ones are legitimate and which ones are potential scams, now you can simply gather up all the necessary documentation, including proof of citizenship, identification, and proof of relationship for minors, and head to your local FedEx Office store (or apply online).
The standard passport processing time is six to eight weeks, according to the U.S. State Department—that’s longer than the four to six weeks it took earlier this year. If you need a new or renewed passport a lot faster than that, including same-day service, any of the 2,000 FedEx Office locations nationwide can now oblige, thanks to a new partnership with expediting service RushMyPassport that launched this month.
That kind of convenience comes at a price. The FedEx passport expediting options start at $99 in order to ensure you will get your passport in 11 to 14 days and go up to $449 for same-day service. That doesn’t include the U.S. State Department’s $170 expedited service fee. While that’s a hefty sum to pay, for many travelers it’s well worth it to ensure they don’t miss their trip entirely.
Applicants can have two government-compliant passport photos taken and printed for an additional $15, a service FedEx has offered for awhile.
