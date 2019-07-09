FedEx Now Offers 24-Hour Passport Services

We’ve all been there. You have an international trip coming up and decide to casually glance at your passport days before heading out, only to have your eyes bulge out of your head when you realize the document is either expired or unusable because it is valid for less than six more months (which many countries require for entry).

Rather than do a panicked search on the internet for expedited passport services, and then question which ones are legitimate and which ones are potential scams, now you can simply gather up all the necessary documentation, including proof of citizenship, identification, and proof of relationship for minors, and head to your local FedEx Office store (or apply online).

The standard passport processing time is six to eight weeks, according to the U.S. State Department—that’s longer than the four to six weeks it took earlier this year. If you need a new or renewed passport a lot faster than that, including same-day service, any of the 2,000 FedEx Office locations nationwide can now oblige, thanks to a new partnership with expediting service RushMyPassport that launched this month.