You Could Win 25 Years of Free Annual Trips From This Tour Operator

For many travelers, the biggest hindrance to frequent trip-taking isn’t a lack of desire to see new places but the absence of abundant funds.

With this in mind, North American tour operator Exodus Travels is here with a partial solution to this problem, offering U.S. and Canadian travelers the chance to win one free trip every year for the next 25 years—all by simply entering the company’s contest online. The lucky winner of this initiative—appropriately dubbed the #LifeofAdventure contest—will be able to use the annual allowance to choose a yearly adventure from more than 600 of the company’s itineraries in locations around the world.

To qualify, entrants must submit their name, email, and country of residence before answering the question: What style of holiday are you most interested in? (The online form features eight predetermined categories for entrants to select that align with the itinerary types Exodus Travels offers, including Cultural, Walking/Hiking, Cycling, Wildlife, Polar, Mixed Activity, Winter Based, and Family.) Entrants must be legal residents of the United States or Canada and must be 21 or older. (Unfortunately, the contest excludes residents of New York State as well as the eastern Canadian province of Québec.) The #LifeofAdventure contest officially launched on November 5, 2019, and runs through February 17, 2020.