You Could Win 25 Years of Free Annual Trips From This Tour Operator

Nov 6, 2019
A contest from Exodus Travels offers North American residents the chance to win one free trip every year for 25 years to destinations around the world, such as Italy’s Amalfi Coast.
Exodus Travels is offering travelers the chance to receive one free trip every year for the next quarter century—and all you have to do is enter an online contest.
For many travelers, the biggest hindrance to frequent trip-taking isn’t a lack of desire to see new places but the absence of abundant funds.
With this in mind, North American tour operator Exodus Travels is here with a partial solution to this problem, offering U.S. and Canadian travelers the chance to win one free trip every year for the next 25 years—all by simply entering the company’s contest online. The lucky winner of this initiative—appropriately dubbed the #LifeofAdventure contest—will be able to use the annual allowance to choose a yearly adventure from more than 600 of the company’s itineraries in locations around the world.
To qualify, entrants must submit their name, email, and country of residence before answering the question: What style of holiday are you most interested in? (The online form features eight predetermined categories for entrants to select that align with the itinerary types Exodus Travels offers, including Cultural, Walking/Hiking, Cycling, Wildlife, Polar, Mixed Activity, Winter Based, and Family.) Entrants must be legal residents of the United States or Canada and must be 21 or older. (Unfortunately, the contest excludes residents of New York State as well as the eastern Canadian province of Québec.) The #LifeofAdventure contest officially launched on November 5, 2019, and runs through February 17, 2020.
Shortly after the #LifeofAdventure entry period closes, Exodus Travels will choose a winner at random—yes, at random—to be the lucky recipient of this “travel credit.” Every year for the next quarter century—yes, quarter century—this person can use the annual credit toward one small-group tour from the company. These tours normally consist of between 8 to 16 people, according to Exodus Travels; sample itineraries include treks on Italy’s Amalfi Coast or cruises down the Nile River in Egypt. Airfare is not included in the price of each trip.
The first credit will be given to the confirmed winner on March 1, 2020, and must be used by December 31, 2020. The subsequent credits for the following years will be awarded each January 1 and must be used within that calendar year. Each credit is worth $2,500, making the total value of the Exodus Travel prize approximately $62,500. For anyone who needs some extra motivation or financing to take their next trip—especially for the 51 percent of Americans who haven’t traveled in a full year—this seems like the perfect opportunity to get back into the ring (metaphorically speaking) and more literally out into the world.
Visit https://lifeofadventureusa.exodustravels.com/ to enter the #LifeofAdventure contest through February 17, 2020.
