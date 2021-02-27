Europe Could Have COVID-19 Vaccine Passports by Summer

European Union leaders on Thursday said that they were making progress toward establishing a digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate, but how and whether such a health document would help to open up travel to or within Europe has yet to be confirmed.

“Tonight, we felt more and more convergence among us on this important topic,” European Council president Charles Michel said about vaccination certificates in remarks following a February 25 meeting of European Union leaders.

“We agreed to continue our work on a common approach,” he added.

In a press conference following the virtual European leadership summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that “everyone agreed that we need a digital vaccination certificate,” Reuters reported. Merkel added that the European Commission would need about three months to establish the framework for such digital documents, meaning they could be up and running by the summer.

German news outlet Deutsche Welle (DW) reported that Merkel also stressed that the creation of such certificates “does not mean that only those who have a vaccination passport are allowed to travel.”

Following the talks, European Council members said in a joint statement that for the time being nonessential travel must remain restricted.

Nearly one year after Europe first closed its external borders on March 17, 2020, many foreign travelers—including most Americans—remain banned from entering due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.