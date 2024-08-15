Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Blane Bachelor
  •  August 15, 2024

Etihad’s 3-Room Residence Is the Most Exclusive Airline Cabin You Can Book. Here’s What It’s Like.

Tickets for this exclusive experience can cost upwards of $25,000 but come with plenty of high-end perks.

A look at the table and television in the Residence Cabin on Etihad Airways

The Residence is more like an apartment in the sky than a lone airline seat.

Courtesy of Etithad and ACCIOLY

Exactly one decade after Etihad Airways rolled out its most luxurious offering on board—called The Residence, a three-room apartment in the sky complete with butler service, a private en suite shower, and other luxe amenities—the product remains one of the most exclusive offerings available on a commercial flight. Of course, it had a price tag to match: between $20,000 and $30,000 one way, depending on the route, when it first launched.

Passengers can score the famously over-the-top experience for not quite as hefty a price now, thanks to a shift in the fare structure by Etihad, one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates.

During the summer of 2023, when Etihad reintroduced its flagship Airbus A380 fleet following the COVID-19 pandemic, the carrier also relaunched The Residence, with some changes. Now, The Residence is available as an upgrade option for first-class passengers, an Etihad spokesperson confirmed to Afar.

Those one-way upgrade prices from Etihad First Class are $4,790 for one passenger and $5,990 per passenger for two passengers traveling together from New York John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi. Exact prices depend on the route and other factors, but a solo passenger on a round-trip flight, booking the lowest available rate, would pay approximately $24,700 for the JFK-AUH route, the Etihad spokesperson said in an email. That amount includes first-class tickets and The Residence upgrades for both segments. So the price these days is roughly half what it was a decade ago.

What it’s like on board The Residence

Dark-blue walls and light-brown linens in the bedroom section of The Residence

The moody bedroom suite in The Residence is all dark blues and light browns.

Courtesy of Etithad and ACCIOLY

An airline ticket costing nearly $25,000—which represents a typical annual salary in many countries across the globe—is extravagant by most measures. However, The Residence is a lavish private jet experience, brimming with over-the-top extras and amenities.

First, there’s all that space. Passengers can spread out across the living area—equipped with a double-seat sofa, two dining tables, and a 32-inch television—while enjoying the extensive selection of in-flight entertainment and meals from Etihad’s high-quality culinary program. An en suite private shower to freshen up and a double bed decked out with plush linens, as well as elegant Armani sleepwear, all but ensure decent shut-eye during your flight.

Gino Bertuccio is a repeat customer. The Miami-based businessman and aviation enthusiast was the first passenger on Etihad’s launch of its A380s from Abu Dhabi to London in December 2014. When the superjumbos were brought back into service following the pandemic, Bertuccio joined the 14-hour flight from Abu Dhabi to New York, again in The Residence, an experience complete with a personalized invitation, a menu, and other snazzy extras.

There are plenty of great cabins in the sky, but The Residence is a house all its own.

How to book a ticket for The Residence

  • The Residence is currently available on four A380-800 aircraft routes between AUH and JFK (each direction) and between AUH and London’s Heathrow Airport (each direction). On November 1, 2024, it also will be available on routes between AUH and Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport.
  • Passengers could previously book The Residence as a stand-alone cabin option directly from Etihad’s booking page. However, with the changes to the fare structure, you’ll need to search for first-class flights, then choose the upgrade to The Residence.
  • In addition, following a change to Etihad’s loyalty program that was implemented in June 2024, The Residence is now bookable with miles. You’ll need a lot of them, of course: at least 300,000 if you’re a Gold Tier member (or above).
  • You can also pay for the upgrade into The Residence using miles, according to an Etihad spokesperson. This upgrade is only able to be completed after booking, in the “manage your booking” section.
  • If a ticket on The Residence is out of your range with cash or points, you can check it out virtually through Etihad’s 3D tour.
Blane Bachelor
Journalist Blane Bachelor regularly contributes to outlets including CNN, Conde Nast Traveler, and Garden & Gun. Her main specialties are travel and aviation, but she especially loves offbeat topics (like anything spooky or haunted!). Blane was born and raised in Florida and has lived in four countries abroad. Her current base is Amsterdam, where she resides with her husband and son.
