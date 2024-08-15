Etihad’s 3-Room Residence Is the Most Exclusive Airline Cabin You Can Book. Here’s What It’s Like.

Exactly one decade after Etihad Airways rolled out its most luxurious offering on board—called The Residence, a three-room apartment in the sky complete with butler service, a private en suite shower, and other luxe amenities—the product remains one of the most exclusive offerings available on a commercial flight. Of course, it had a price tag to match: between $20,000 and $30,000 one way, depending on the route, when it first launched.

Passengers can score the famously over-the-top experience for not quite as hefty a price now, thanks to a shift in the fare structure by Etihad, one of two flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates.

During the summer of 2023, when Etihad reintroduced its flagship Airbus A380 fleet following the COVID-19 pandemic, the carrier also relaunched The Residence, with some changes. Now, The Residence is available as an upgrade option for first-class passengers, an Etihad spokesperson confirmed to Afar.

Those one-way upgrade prices from Etihad First Class are $4,790 for one passenger and $5,990 per passenger for two passengers traveling together from New York John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) to Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi. Exact prices depend on the route and other factors, but a solo passenger on a round-trip flight, booking the lowest available rate, would pay approximately $24,700 for the JFK-AUH route, the Etihad spokesperson said in an email. That amount includes first-class tickets and The Residence upgrades for both segments. So the price these days is roughly half what it was a decade ago.

What it’s like on board The Residence

The moody bedroom suite in The Residence is all dark blues and light browns. Courtesy of Etithad and ACCIOLY

An airline ticket costing nearly $25,000—which represents a typical annual salary in many countries across the globe—is extravagant by most measures. However, The Residence is a lavish private jet experience, brimming with over-the-top extras and amenities.

First, there’s all that space. Passengers can spread out across the living area—equipped with a double-seat sofa, two dining tables, and a 32-inch television—while enjoying the extensive selection of in-flight entertainment and meals from Etihad’s high-quality culinary program. An en suite private shower to freshen up and a double bed decked out with plush linens, as well as elegant Armani sleepwear, all but ensure decent shut-eye during your flight.

Gino Bertuccio is a repeat customer. The Miami-based businessman and aviation enthusiast was the first passenger on Etihad’s launch of its A380s from Abu Dhabi to London in December 2014. When the superjumbos were brought back into service following the pandemic, Bertuccio joined the 14-hour flight from Abu Dhabi to New York, again in The Residence, an experience complete with a personalized invitation, a menu, and other snazzy extras.

There are plenty of great cabins in the sky, but The Residence is a house all its own.

How to book a ticket for The Residence