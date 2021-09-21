An Erupting Volcano on Spain’s La Palma Island Lures Visitors

Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly toward the sea on La Palma, a Spanish island off northwest Africa.

Curious onlookers flock to see the glowing lava flows and thundering magma on the Canary Islands destination even as residents grapple with the damages.

Traffic jams pack the winding narrow roads of La Palma at dusk as curious residents and visitors flock to snap photos as the Spanish island’s new volcano furiously ejects material into the air and glowing lava swallows villas, crops, and warehouses on its downhill path to the sea. With the constant rumbling of the eruption as the soundtrack, punctuated by the thundering sound of the magma as it breaks into the surface, the scene is almost hypnotic. Yet emergency workers, banana farmers, and grape growers in La Palma are less thrilled by one of nature’s most astounding events unfolding so close to home. “This is no joke,” said Pedro José Alegría, 70, a farmer who had returned to La Laguna, a neighborhood bordering one of the evacuated areas, to feed his donkey. Speaking from an ash-covered pickup truck, he said he fears for several of the greenhouses he owns on a banana plantation that looks out to the Atlantic Ocean. Photo by Europa Press via AP The lava from the La Palma volcano is causing some disruption and damages for residents. The area, located just where the Cumbre Vieja ridge flattens, is called Los Llanos, which means “The Flats” in English. It has some of La Palma’s most fertile soil, home to avocado, papaya, and other crops, but also vineyards that supply the grapes for the Canary Islands’ increasingly popular wines.

Alegría’s immediate concern is that the lava will destroy the intricate piping that feeds the plantation’s sprinklers. But there are also worries the volcanic activity will make the groundwater unusable for drinking as well as water-intensive banana farming. The eruption began Sunday afternoon. By Tuesday, a 19.7-foot-tall cone had formed around the biggest fissure, emitting between 8,000 and 10,500 tons of sulfur dioxide per day. The lava flows, which initially slid down the hill at 0.43 miles per hour, have “slowed” down. But on their way to the Atlantic, they destroyed over 160 buildings as of Tuesday morning, including a local school. The lava also buried roads, toppled utility poles, and damaged other infrastructure. Some 5,500 people have been evacuated. La Palma’s location as the northwesternmost of the Canary Islands sets it apart from the rest of the archipelago. Unlike the sprawling resorts of Tenerife and Lanzarote that advertise sunset views and endless nightlife entertainment, La Palma’s comparatively undeveloped landscape appeals to athletic types looking to hike, cycle, and other outdoor pursuits. Northern Europeans escaping winter or colder summers also flow to La Palma to enjoy the moderate climate from quiet villas. That’s how Matthias and Anette Fuchs decided to invest their wealth and time into turning a traditional cottage into their dream vacation home. It had a mosaic at the entrance. A swimming pool. And a deck where the couple, who run a wine import and distribution business in Germany, hosted epic dinners for friends and relatives. All of it, including the solar panels that the Fuchs installed because they believed in messing with the island’s environment as little as possible, is now buried by lava.

