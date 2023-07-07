Revel in the Natural Splendor of the Dominican Republic at Eco-Friendly Hotels

A paradise for nature lovers, the Dominican Republic boasts 800 miles of coastline, subtropical rainforests, four mountain ranges, and abundant waterfalls. One of the best ways to appreciate this Caribbean wonderland? Choosing a stylish eco-friendly resort as your homebase. At Iberostar’s Dominican Republic destinations, guests can discover the country’s top outdoor experiences on- and off-property. Sustainability has always been part of Iberostar’s DNA and in 2018, the company deepened its longstanding commitment to the environment when it started its pioneering Wave of Change program, which aims to protect the oceans and lead with responsible tourism by moving toward a circular economy, serving sustainable seafood, and improving coastal health.



Learn about the importance of coral reefs at a cutting-edge research facility before snorkeling off a pristine beach at Iberostar Selection Bávaro Suites. Go golfing at the first golf club in the Dominican Republic to eliminate single-use plastics from its facilities at Iberostar Grand Bávaro and earn your dive certification at Iberostar Selection Hacienda Dominicus. Here are some of the best ways to enjoy the sun, sand, and ocean while on an eco-friendly, all-inclusive vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Reconnect with nature at Iberostar Grand Bávaro

The Beach at Iberostar Grand Bávaro Courtesy of Iberostar

Located just north of Punta Cana on one of the Dominican Republic’s most pristine beaches, this adults-only resort boasts lush gardens packed with native tropical species, stunning ocean views, and the exclusive Iberostar Grand Bávaro SPA Sensations, where guests can enjoy beachfront treatments.

Home to the new Iberostar Aliveness initiative, which seeks to reinvigorate body and spirit through nature and wellness, Iberostar Grand Bávaro offers a thoughtful, robust program of outdoor activities such as yoga, snorkeling, paddle boarding, swimming, cycling, and hiking. If you would like to practice your swing, head to the Iberostar Bávaro Golf Club, the first golf club in the Dominican Republic to eliminate single-use plastics from its facilities and winner of the 2022 World Golf Award for Best Golf Course in the Dominican Republic, where the scenic course snakes through lakes, streams, and other natural features.

Tempted to wander further afield? Iberostar Selection Bávaro Suites is only 30 minutes away by car from Macao Beach, a popular destination among locals and visitors alike for its soft sand, gin-clear water, and thrilling surfing.

Dive into adventure at Iberostar Selection Bávaro Suites

A five-star hotel on Bávaro Beach, Iberostar Selection Bávaro Suites’ idyllic setting is an ideal place to discover the region’s enchanting coastline with calm, turquoise blue waters and vibrant marine life. Walk barefoot through nine miles of white sand or try parasailing in the Caribbean Sea. All you need to do is decide how you want to explore.

Get your diving certification at the Dressel Divers, take to the ocean in a sailboat, or go windsurfing. At this property, guests receive one free hour of non-motorized water sports per day. Kids from four to 17 can get in on the fun, too. At the Star Camp children’s entertainment program, they’ll learn the importance of caring for the environment while making new friends and developing their creativity.

Thanks to Iberostar’s Wave of Change movement, it’s possible to dig deeper into this stunning destination. At Playa Bávaro, Iberostar has created a coral laboratory and nursery to study the resilience of these vital ecosystems in the face of climate change. Stop by and learn about the work the lab is doing alongside the scientific community to protect local reefs from bleaching, diseases, and hurricanes.

Immerse yourself in beachside beauty at Iberostar Selection Hacienda Dominicus

Iberostar Selection Hacienda Dominicus Courtesy of Iberostar

Having recently completed a full renovation, this spectacular resort offers stunning gardens, a luxury spa, and a wide variety of water sports like windsurfing and kayaking. Found right on Playa Dominicus, a favorite beach due to its lack of currents, guests can scuba dive the nearby coral reefs, the St. George shipwreck, and Catalina Island Natural Park, or even venture a night dive through the hotel’s diving center. Afterward, visit Iberostar’s coral nursery, and learn more about their important restoration work first-hand.

Located within East National Park, a protected area and UNESCO National Heritage Site, guests can hop on a speed boat to picturesque Saona Island, known for its abundant wildlife and mangroves. Visit the quaint fishing village and savor sustainably caught seafood, relax on palm-fringed beaches, and search for starfish in the ocean’s natural swimming pool, created by a massive sandbar