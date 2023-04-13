Royal Scotsman Belmond Train Unveils New Grand Suites—and They’re Every Bit as Lavish as You’d Expect

If the thought of traveling on a luxury sleeper train through the dramatic landscapes of the Scottish Highlands—along peaks molded by glaciers and valleys blanketed in purple heather flowers dotted with mirror-like lochs—wasn’t enticing enough, the Royal Scotsman, a Belmond train, recently announced two new Grand Suites that are even more over the top than the train’s existing upscale accommodations.

The duo, which will debut in May 2024 on a train already known for its opulence, will feature a bedroom with a double bed, a separate seating area (with a dressing table, dining table, sofa, and armchair), an en suite bathroom with a shower, and panoramic windows for watching the countryside go by.

Designed by Tristan Auer, a renowned French interior decorator, the rooms are meant to evoke the aesthetics of a country manor, which means they’re heavy on dark wood paneling and chairs upholstered with tweed and tartan from Scottish textiles brand Araminta Campbell.

Founded in 1985, the Royal Scotsman offers trips through the Highlands that range from two to seven nights. Each journey starts and ends at Edinburgh’s Waverley station. Throughout the day, the train makes stops for excursions that include wild swimming in lakes and rivers, rafting, hiking on the Isle of Skye, and clay pigeon shooting. The Royal Scotsman also offers some themed itineraries centering around visits to Scottish whisky distilleries or castles.

The new, first-of-its-kind Dior Spa was announced in April 2023. Courtesy of the Royal Scotsman

Those who stay in a Grand Suite will also receive private transfers to and from the train, a personal butler who can help with in-suite dining, and one complimentary treatment in the Dior Spa. (This new service, launched in April 2023, offers treatments that include massages and facials executed by Dior wellness experts.)

Beyond the spa, other public areas include two dining cars (one with two- and four-person tables and another with six- or eight-person tables), an observation car with an open-air veranda, and a bar with more than 50 whisky options.

The Grand Suites are already available for booking—they start at $6,600 per person for two nights. The Royal Scotsman also offers (comparatively) more modest sleeping carriages, with twin-, single-, or double-bed cabins, each with an en suite bathroom with a toilet and shower room, a writing desk, and a wardrobe. Those start at $5,000 per person for two nights. Excursions, all meals, and drinks (including alcohol) are included. The Royal Scotsman is owned by luxury hospitality company Belmond, which also operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train.