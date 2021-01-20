Emirates Adopts New Health Pass for COVID Testing and Vaccines

Emirates has linked up with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to give its passengers access to the recently created IATA Travel Pass. The mobile app allows users to find out the COVID-19 entry requirements for their destination and then upload their COVID-19 testing information (and eventually vaccine status) as needed.

The IATA Travel Pass is the latest in a series of digital health “passports” that have been developed in the wake of the pandemic, all with the aim of giving travelers digitized access to their health data to make verification easier.

IATA’s version serves as a global registry of health requirements, providing passengers with up-to-date information on travel, testing, and eventually vaccine requirements for their journey. (IATA already has a version of this with its very useful interactive COVID-19 travel restrictions map.)

It will also provide a global listing of testing and vaccination centers, which lets passengers know where to find testing centers and labs at their departure and arrival locations. Authorized labs and test centers will share test and vaccination information securely with passengers, who will then be able to store the data in the app and verify that their COVID tests or vaccines meet the requirements of the destination.

Travelers can then share the test and vaccination certificates with airlines and border authorities to facilitate travel.