Eerie Photos Show Deserted Paris Streets During COVID Curfew

By Associated Press

Oct 19, 2020

Champs-Élysées avenue was empty on Saturday night.

Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press

Champs-Élysées avenue was empty on Saturday night.

The city lacked its usual nocturnal joie de vivre as lockdown measures began.

The streets of Paris and eight other French cities were deserted on Saturday night on the first day of the government-imposed 9 p.m. curfew that is scheduled to last for at least four weeks.

The measure was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to curb the resurgent coronavirus as new infections peaked to over 30,000 a day. Macron said the curfews were needed to stop local hospitals from becoming overrun.

In France, nearly 20 million people are covered by the curfew and eerily deserted scenes were observed in Marseille, Lyon, Lille, and Toulouse as well.

Paris's Place de la Madeleine was also quiet. Eerily deserted scenes were observed in Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Toulouse as well.
Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press
Paris’s Place de la Madeleine was also quiet. Eerily deserted scenes were observed in Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Toulouse as well.

The curfew runs until 6 a.m. daily. The country is deploying 12,000 extra police officers to enforce the new rules. Many bar and restaurant owners have bristled at the order. An earlier months-long lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in the spring devastated the sector.

“I have the right to question the government’s approach. I think it’s a catastrophic measure for the industry,” said Xavier Denamur, who owns Les Philosophes and several other bistros in Paris’s chic Le Marais district.

The subway was deserted on Saturday. The monthlong curfew came into effect Friday at midnight.
Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press
The subway was deserted on Saturday. The monthlong curfew came into effect Friday at midnight.

Denamur said the curfew should not start before 11 p.m. “At least that would not destroy us,” he said. “There’s no evidence that this difference of a couple of hours will have any effect on the virus circulating.”

France has seen over 33,300 confirmed deaths in the pandemic, the fourth-highest death toll in Europe.

Police patrolled the streets enforcing the curfew.
Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press
Police patrolled the streets enforcing the curfew.

Bars shut up shop early on Saturday.
Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press
Bars shut up shop early on Saturday.

The curfew runs until 6 a.m. daily.
Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press
The curfew runs until 6 a.m. daily.

