Tips + News
By Associated Press (AP)
  •  October 19, 2020

Eerie Photos Show Deserted Paris Streets During COVID Curfew

The city lacked its usual nocturnal joie de vivre as lockdown measures began.
Eerie Photos Show Deserted Paris Streets During COVID Curfew

Champs-Élysées avenue was empty on Saturday night.

Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press

The streets of Paris and eight other French cities were deserted on Saturday night on the first day of the government-imposed 9 p.m. curfew that is scheduled to last for at least four weeks.

The measure was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to curb the resurgent coronavirus as new infections peaked to over 30,000 a day. Macron said the curfews were needed to stop local hospitals from becoming overrun.

In France, nearly 20 million people are covered by the curfew and eerily deserted scenes were observed in Marseille, Lyon, Lille, and Toulouse as well.

Paris’s Place de la Madeleine was also quiet. Eerily deserted scenes were observed in Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Toulouse as well.

Paris’s Place de la Madeleine was also quiet. Eerily deserted scenes were observed in Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Toulouse as well.

Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press

The curfew runs until 6 a.m. daily. The country is deploying 12,000 extra police officers to enforce the new rules. Many bar and restaurant owners have bristled at the order. An earlier months-long lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus in the spring devastated the sector.

“I have the right to question the government’s approach. I think it’s a catastrophic measure for the industry,” said Xavier Denamur, who owns Les Philosophes and several other bistros in Paris’s chic Le Marais district.

The subway was deserted on Saturday. The monthlong curfew came into effect Friday at midnight.

The subway was deserted on Saturday. The monthlong curfew came into effect Friday at midnight.

Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press

Denamur said the curfew should not start before 11 p.m. “At least that would not destroy us,” he said. “There’s no evidence that this difference of a couple of hours will have any effect on the virus circulating.”

France has seen over 33,300 confirmed deaths in the pandemic, the fourth-highest death toll in Europe.

Police patrolled the streets enforcing the curfew.

Police patrolled the streets enforcing the curfew.

Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press

Bars shut up shop early on Saturday.

Bars shut up shop early on Saturday.

Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press

The curfew runs until 6 a.m. daily.

The curfew runs until 6 a.m. daily.

Photo by Lewis Joly / Associated Press

>> Next: European Countries Agree on New COVID-19 Travel Guidelines

Associated Press (AP)
The Associated Press provides independent news journalism from around the world.

Enjoyed this article? Save us as a preferred source

Add Afar as Preferred Source Follow Afar on Google News
FROM OUR PARTNERS
The sun sets over the mountains to create a beautiful golden hour at Marichel vineyard overlooking Okanagan Lake
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
You Don’t Need an Itinerary for British Columbia’s Wine Country—Just a Sauna and a Bike
Sponsored by
Sandstone rocks form an arch over cerulean blue water at the Crystal Lagoon in Comino
Health + Wellness
How to Experience a Different Kind of Wellness in Malta
Sponsored by
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
MORE FROM AFAR
An American Airlines airplane flying upward
Air Travel News
American Is Retiring International First Class. I Flew Its New Top Tier to Find Out What Will Replace It
September 25, 2026 07:05 PM
 · 
Cat Sposato
People sitting on the waterfront in Düsseldorf, Germany with the city's Rhine Tower in the center of the image
Air Travel News
An All-Business-Class Airline Is Connecting This German City to the U.S.
September 24, 2026 06:39 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Boats cruising in Sydney Harbor, Australia
Air Travel News
The First-Ever Nonstop Flight Between Australia and New York Is Finally Coming
September 23, 2026 11:34 AM
 · 
Chris Dong
The interior entrance of the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport with a soaring, arched ceiling of windows and a person walking with a wheeled luggage in the center of the frame
Air Travel News
TSA’s Plan to Privatize Security Was Quietly Canceled. What Does That Mean for Airports?
September 22, 2026 05:40 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg