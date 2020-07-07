Dubai Opens to Foreign Tourists—Including From the U.S.—With Mandatory Coronavirus Testing

Dubai reopened to travel on July 7 with the hopes of reinvigorating its tourist industry.

As of July 7, Dubai began welcoming back international travelers with safety measures such as temperature checks, mandatory masks, and COVID-19 testing in place.

From French soccer jerseys to slick online campaigns, Dubai is trumpeting the fact that it reopened for tourism on Tuesday—but what that means for this sheikhdom that relies on the dollars, pounds, rupees, and yuan spent by travelers remains in question. With travel uncertain and the coronavirus still striking nations Dubai relies on for tourists, this city-state wants to begin coaxing people back to its beaches and its cavernous shopping malls. By instilling the idea that Dubai is safe, authorities likely hope to fuel interest in the sheikhdom ahead of its crucial winter months for tourism. But all that depends on controlling a virus that the United Arab Emirates as a whole continues to fight. Armed with thermometers, mandatory face masks, and hand sanitizer, Dubai is wagering it is ready. "I think that will give people confidence—when they're ready to travel—to come to Dubai," said Paul Bridger, the corporate director for operations at Dubai-based Rove Hotels. "It will take time to come back. . . . We are expecting to be one of the first markets to be back because of the confidence that we can give to people that are traveling." Dubai's tourism legacy

That Dubai is a tourist destination at all is largely thanks to its ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who used the state-owned long-haul carrier Emirates to put this one-time pearling post on the map. Attractions like the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and the sail-shaped Burj Al-Arab luxury hotel draw transit passengers out of Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel. In 2019 alone, Dubai welcomed 16.7 million international guests, up from 15.9 million the year before, according to the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. The top seven tourist-sending nations were India, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Oman, China, Russia, and the United States. The city’s 741 hotels saw around 75 percent occupancy for the year, with visitors staying on average 3.5 days. Those travelers also fuel Dubai’s vast restaurant, bar, and nightlife scene. Drinking is illegal in the neighboring emirate of Sharjah and the nations of Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, but alcohol sales remain a crucial part of Dubai’s economy. Though bars only briefly reopened to quickly close again, alcohol-serving restaurants abound. But even before the pandemic, lower global energy prices, a 30 percent drop in the city’s real estate market value, and trade war fears have led employers to shed staff. The virus outbreak accelerated those losses, especially as Dubai has postponed its Expo 2020, or world’s fair, to next year over the pandemic. That makes reopening for tourism that much more important, even though Dubai’s top three tourist-feeding countries remain hard-hit by the virus, said Rabia Yasmeen, a consultant at the market-research firm Euromonitor International. Even retail sales are affected by tourism, with some 35 percent of all revenue coming from tourists, she said. Photo by Jon Gambrell/AP The front desk staff wearing masks due to the coronavirus pandemic help customers at the Rove City Centre Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. “It’s good for them to go ahead and announce because there needs to be a call for the confidence to come back,” Yasmeen said. “Someone has to take that step first to show the world.”

