Discover California’s Venerable Giant Trees—Without the Crowds

When crowds are small, these titans of Mother Nature loom larger.

California’s giant trees offer us a glimpse at a magical world—one where wilderness climbs higher and runs wilder. Two species tend to steal our hearts: the tallest trees on the planet, coast redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens), which run for some 500 miles from Monterey, California, to the Oregon border and grow at elevations below 3,000 feet, and the biggest trees on the planet—giant sequoias (Sequoiadendron giganteum)—which stand on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada, between 4,000 to 8,000 feet.



You don’t have to line up at a national park to take in their majesty. Skip the crowds and timed reservations, and head instead to any of these eight California spots, many of which are less-visited state parks, to lose yourself in these forests of giants. Humboldt Redwoods State Park Weott One-third of this 53,000-acre state park—and UNESCO World Heritage site and International Biosphere Reserve—protects old-growth forest. About four hours by car from San Francisco, it’s the largest swath of coast redwoods left in the world, with some trees thought to be around 2,000 years old. Humboldt’s Avenue of the Giants is more famous than the park itself—the epic 32-mile road through the park makes for some of the state’s most accessible tree-gazing, connecting can’t-miss spots like Women’s Grove and the Eel River Overlook. Beyond the iconic drive, there are also more than 100 miles of hiking and biking trails, three campgrounds, and opportunities to swim, fish, and bird-watch underneath the tallest life on the planet. Sequoia Park Zoo Eureka

The oldest zoo in California has one of the state’s newest gems: the Redwood Sky Walk. When it opened in 2021, it became the longest skywalk in the western United States, a quarter-mile trek 100 feet above the verdant forest floor. Almost entirely wheelchair-accessible, the skywalk combines a series of bridges and platforms—and one launch deck—to expose and educate visitors to these marvels of Mother Nature. Suspended roughly a third of the way up to the trees’ canopy, getting on their level offers a grander, more nuanced understanding of this delicate and increasingly temperate ecosystem. Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park Orick Prairie Creek is an exercise in contrasts—sandy beaches, open meadows, herds of Roosevelt elk, fern-lined canyons, and green groves of coast redwoods, all holding council together north of Eureka (and abutting Redwoods National Park). A UNESCO World Heritage site and International Biosphere Reserve, Prairie Creek is no lightweight: There are three scenic drives, 75 miles of hiking trails, and a 19-mile bike loop for visitors looking to experience all of the park’s varied terrain.



If nothing else, drive through old-growth forests along the 10-mile Newton B Drury Parkway; if time allows, check out the California Coastal Trail and the nearby Fern Canyon Loop, a walk through a veritable hanging garden. Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve Guerneville Just 90 minutes by car to the north of Marin County’s beloved Muir Woods National Monument (where you need reservations just to park), Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve offers similar landscapes minus the crowds.

