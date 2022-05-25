The Grove of Titans in Northern California’s Redwood Park Is Now Open to the Public

Earlier this month, the Grove of Titans, a collection of coast redwoods (the tallest living things on Earth) officially opened to visitors with the installation of a new visitors path within Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, part of the Redwood National and State Parks in Northern California.

Over the past 20 years, word had gotten out about the grove and its off-trail location. “With no official trails or visitor infrastructure, the influx of people threatened the health of the grove,” Save the Redwoods League, a nonprofit that works to safeguard redwood forests, said in a statement about the Grove of Titans.

The organization explained that “a complex web of unplanned social trails formed over the years,” bringing foot traffic through the grove, “which destroyed understory plants and damaged the trees’ shallow root systems.” Hikers along these unofficial trails also pushed eroded soil and litter into the area’s streams.

Now, the Grove of Titans, which is located within Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation ancestral territories, can be visited responsibly. Earlier this month, park officials unveiled a 1,300-foot elevated boardwalk through the redwoods, which is accessible from the updated three-mile Mill Creek Trail.