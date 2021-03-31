Delta to Stop Blocking Middle Seats in May

During the pandemic several airlines started blocking middle seats so that travelers could have a little extra space between themselves and others—to remain somewhat socially distant when flying. They included Southwest Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.

But one by one, as demand for air travel slowly inched up, the carriers began selling middle seats again—except for one, Delta. Now, Delta too is giving up on the practice.

“With inoculations rising and travelers telling us they’re ready to return to Delta, today we’re making a number of changes to our service to meet our customers’ needs. . . . Those steps include unblocking the middle seat and allowing customers to book any seat on our planes effective May 1,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a March 31 statement.

Southwest, which had been limiting the number of seats sold on flights so that passengers could maintain some distance, resumed selling all available seats on December 1, 2020. Seat blocking on Hawaiian Airlines flights ended on December 15, 2020, and Alaska stopped blocking middle seats on January 6, 2021.

Delta first introduced its middle seat block policy in April 2020, and extended it several times, ultimately through April 30, 2021, marking one year of reduced capacity. Until then, for parties of one or two people, middle seats are blocked entirely to others. For parties of three or more, middle seats appear as available for booking so that families and travel companions can sit together.