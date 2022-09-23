Delta Is Adding These New Europe Routes in 2023

Fall is officially here, but Delta Air Lines already is already thinking about summer 2023. On September 23, the carrier announced plans to expand its transatlantic service with a slew of additional routes, one of which is a new destination for the carrier and another hasn’t been seen in 20 years.

With the increased service, Delta will have nearly 620 weekly flights and connectivity to some 32 destinations throughout Europe in 2023, representing 8 percent more seats to Europe from the United States than in 2022.

The added international capacity comes after a challenging year for the airlines due to rapid growth in travel demand that understaffed airlines and airports simply could not keep up with. In an effort to minimize operational issues, earlier this summer, Delta vowed to keep its flight capacity at the level it was at in June for the remainder of 2022. But as the carrier turns the corner into 2023, it has its sights set on growth again.

Here’s a breakdown of the new (and renewed) routes to Europe Delta plans to fly next year.

New Delta flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Delta’s primary gateway hub to Europe got the lion’s share of the new and expanded routes. The airline plans to offer more than 220 weekly departures to 26 European destinations from JFK in 2023.

The new or resuming daily flights from JFK include:



JFK to Britain’s London Gatwick Airport (LGW): Daily beginning April 10 (new)

Daily beginning April 10 (new) JFK to Switzerland’s Geneva Airport (GVA): Daily starting April 10 (flying for the first time since 1993)

Daily starting April 10 (flying for the first time since 1993) JFK to Berlin Brandenburg International Airport (BER) in Germany: Daily beginning May 25 (resumption of daily service that was suspended in 2019)

Delta will also add a third daily flight from JFK to Italy’s Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport starting May 25.

New Delta Flights from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Not to leave out its hometown airport, Delta also announced it would bringing back flights to three European destinations from Atlanta:



Atlanta to Germany’s Düsseldorf International Airport (DUS): Three times a week service beginning May 9 (Delta is restarting this route for the first time since the onset of the pandemic)

Three times a week service beginning May 9 (Delta is restarting this route for the first time since the onset of the pandemic) Atlanta to Scotland’s Edinburgh Airport (EDI): Five times a week service beginning May 25 (a route last operated in 2007)

Five times a week service beginning May 25 (a route last operated in 2007) Atlanta to Germany’s Stuttgart Airport (STR): Three times a week service beginning May 26 (restarting for the first time since March 2020)

New Delta flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

There have not been any Delta-operated transatlantic flights from LAX since the pandemic began, but that is set to change come March 2023. The new and resuming daily routes include:



LAX to London Heathrow (LHR): Daily beginning March 25 (a route last flown in 2015)

Daily beginning March 25 (a route last flown in 2015) LAX to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG): Daily beginning May 8 (last flown in March 2020)

The increase in transatlantic routes comes as Delta is also enhancing its Premium Select offering on long-haul routes in an attempt to court travelers longing to hop the pond in added comfort in the coming year.