Ireland’s Tradition of Kissing Blarney Stone Halted for the First Time Ever

For almost 600 years, nothing has stopped anyone so inclined from kissing Ireland’s Blarney Stone to gain the gift of the gab. No longer. The new coronavirus outbreak that caused the Irish government to strictly limit social interactions, including by shutting schools, universities, and child day care centers, on Friday interrupted one of the country’s most-cherished traditions.

“This is a necessary step in the current climate, and for the first time in its history, no one will be kissing the Blarney Stone,” said Charles Colthurst, the owner of Blarney Castle, home of the famous block of limestone.

Legend has it that one of Colthurst’s 15th-century predecessors had a speech impediment, said Paul O’Sullivan, the castle’s marketing manager. According to the local lore, the castle proprietor saved a witch from drowning in the lake on castle grounds. The witch told him that he would receive the gift of eloquence if he kissed the stone.

A ritual was born, practiced, and repeated without obstacle—until the virus.

“For the first time in our history the kissing of the Blarney Stone has been postponed until further notice,” read a tweet from the castle posted Friday.