One of the Most Inclusive U.S. Cities Has Opened a Pioneering LGBTQ+ Visitor Center

As the birthplace of America, where iron gall ink defined democracy and Founding Fathers fought for civil liberties, Philadelphia has long been a bellwether of progress. And now, only weeks before the U.S. Semiquincentennial, the City of Brotherly Love affirms its forward-thinking legacy by opening one of the nation’s first visitor centers dedicated to LGBTQ+ travelers and allies.

Located in the Gayborhood, a historic district less than a mile from where the Declaration of Independence was signed 250 years ago, the Philly Pride Visitor Center opened in late February, with a rainbow ribbon cutting under a plume of colorful balloons. And it’s not surprising that a pioneering Pride center should arrive here: After all, this is the city where queer youth peacefully protested at Dewey’s Restaurant in 1965, the nation’s first LGBTQ+ sit-in, and where the Annual Reminders at Independence Hall—civil rights pickets held on July 4 from 1965 to 1969—predated the Stonewall Uprising as some of the first public demonstrations for LGBTQ+ rights in the nation.

With a bright and colorful interior that echoes the colors of the Pride flag, and a window graphic that says “Welcome, all,” the center serves as an inviting gateway to LGBTQ+-friendly experiences across Philadelphia and the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Guests can get help with itinerary planning and travel information, from Gayborhood history tours to reservations at LGBTQ+-owned restaurants like Barbuzzo and Little Nonna’s. Visitors can also shop for art and souvenirs in the space from Philly-based LGBTQ+ creators and businesses, including prints of Nile Livingston’s “Finally on 13th” mural, commemorating the city’s Black queer culture, with proceeds benefitting Philly Black Pride.

The visitor center also partnered with New York’s Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center to colaunch a “Pride Passport , ” a free program encouraging guests to collect stamps at each location through December 31, earning limited-edition totes and a credit in the closing of the Philly Pride Visitor Center’s welcome video. Through additional exhibits, they can also learn about the city’s early role in LGBTQ+ rights, with historical content curated by Philadelphia Gay News founder Mark Segal.

The Philly Pride Visitor Center supplies help with travel planning, historical exhibits, local art, and resources linking visitors with LGBTQ+-owned businesses and experiences throughout the city and Pennsylvania. Courtesy of Visit Philadelphia

Located in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, the Philly Pride Visitor Center offers travel planning assistance, historical exhibits, local art, and resources connecting visitors with LGBTQ+-owned businesses and experiences throughout the city and Pennsylvania. Segal played a pivotal role in the Philly Pride Visitor Center development. According to Neil Frauenglass, chief marketing officer at Visit Philadelphia, momentum for the center grew in 2024, when a delegation of Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ community was invited to a preview of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center in Manhattan that opened that year.

“[Segal] helped curate that center [Stonewall], and we wanted to support Mark and his voice in being an activist for the community, and for being a Philadelphian,” Frauenglass explains, detailing Visit Philadelphia’s support for Segal, a participant in the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, and whose work at the New York City visitor center includes a video highlighting Philadelphia’s role in the national fight for LGBTQ+ rights. That role, and Segal’s stewardship of Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ heritage, including the founding of Philadelphia Gay News and the establishment of the nation’s first LGBTQ+-friendly senior affordable apartments, helped rally the idea for a visitor center that the Gayborhood—and the entire community—could be proud of.

“This is for everyone in the community, for allies in the community, and anyone who is curious and wants to learn,” Frauenglass adds. “The center is about helping you learn a little more about Philadelphia’s history in LGBTQ+ equality.”

The center marks the latest chapter in Philadelphia’s revolutionary role in inclusivity, from the first statewide anti-discrimination order under Governor Milton Shapp in 1975, to one of the largest National Coming Out Day Festivals in the USA. It also comes on the heels of one of the first American LGBTQ+-specific tourism campaigns, “Get Your History Straight and Your Nightlife Gay.”

In 2024, Philadelphia set the world record for the most-attended drag story time, held at the National Constitution Center, and in 2025, the city unveiled a “TQ+” sculpture called “In Plain Sight,” centering the trans, intersex, and queer community members being minimized by the federal government. And this year’s Philly Pride Festival, held June 7, is moving to a new location on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to accommodate larger crowds as festival attendance has grown by 100,000 revelers in the past four years alone.

“We’re a city built on bold ideas,” Frauenglass says. “We’ve been revolutionary thinkers since the beginning, and we’ve never been afraid to make statements that reflect our values.”

The Philly Pride Visitor Center is open Thursday–Monday, 12–6 p.m. at 1130 Locust Street.