Hawaiian Airlines Is Ending Free Meals on Many Flights—but It’s Not All Bad News

For decades, flying Hawaiian Airlines came with a perk that had largely disappeared elsewhere in domestic U.S. air travel: a free meal in economy.

Starting July 1, that tradition will end on most flights between Hawai’i and the continental United States. In its place, Hawaiian Airlines is launching a new pre-order dining program that will allow Main Cabin passengers to purchase Hawai’i-inspired meals before their flight.

While travelers will lose the complimentary entrée, the airline says the new system will offer a better range of options than the single meal currently served on board.

“Over the past few years, we’ve heard from our guests about wanting an enhanced main cabin experience, and we’re excited to be evolving how we approach food and beverage across the cabin,” Alisa Onishi, managing director of Hawai‘i marketing at Hawaiian Airlines, told Afar. “This includes moving beyond the complimentary sandwich to offer more variety and flexibility with flavors that represent our islands, while still keeping the authentic elements of our hospitality.”

How Hawaiian’s new pre-order meal program works

The new program will be available on most flights between Hawai’i and the continental United States. Passengers will be able to browse and purchase meals on Hawaiian Airlines’ website or in the Alaska-Hawaiian mobile app (the merged airlines share an app) from 14 days before departure until 20 hours before their flight.

To develop that menu, Hawaiian partnered with Maui chef Sheldon Simeon, a James Beard Award finalist behind the restaurants Tin Roof (a casual lunch spot in Kahului) and Tiffany’s (a Hawaiian comfort-food joint in Wailuku). Initial dishes include crispy mochiko chicken with garlic noodles, barbecue teriyaki chicken bento, grilled chicken banh mi sandwich, banana pancakes, coconut overnight oats, and corned beef hash and eggs. New dishes will be rotated in throughout the year.

“For me, food is about sharing where you’re from and the people who shaped you,” Sheldon said in a press release announcing the change. “This menu is inspired by the flavors I grew up with in Hawai‘i.”

Prices range from $10.99 to $16.99, and the airline says vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options will also be available. Meals will be made no more than 12 hours before each flight, to preserve freshness. Those who don’t pre-order will still be able to purchase snack boxes and other food items from the Pau Hana snack cart during the flight (which has previously offered options such as Kona furikake chips and Primo popcorn).

Exceptions and free perks

The change does not apply to every route. Main Cabin passengers flying between Honolulu and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport will continue to receive a complimentary meal, as will travelers on Hawaiian’s international routes.

Passengers won’t be left entirely without free food. “Guests will continue to enjoy free beverages, complimentary local snacks, and a sweet treat at the end of the flight,” Onishi said. Those products are typically from Hawai’i-based brands and include granola bars from Anahola Granola, chocolate-covered macadamia nuts by Hawaiian Host, and Hawaiian shortbread cookies from Diamond Bakery or Honolulu Cookie.

Local travelers will get a chance to try the new menu at no cost. Members of Hawaiian’s Huakaʻi loyalty program who are Hawai’i residents (or who enroll by June 24) will receive their first two meal selections free.

The new dining program arrives as Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines continue integrating operations following their merger. Hawaiian says work on the concept began before the merger, but the shift nevertheless brings the airline’s economy dining model more in line with those of other major U.S. carriers.