Check In at These 4 Adult Summer Camps

Who says summer camp is just for kids? Hotels around the globe are housing adults for their own epic summer getaway, going far beyond making arts and crafts and snoozing in sleeping bags. Whether you want a weekend getaway from the kids, or are just looking for a new adventure, book one of these hotel camp experiences for an adults-only treat.

1. Cloud Camp

The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO

Cloud Camp's Cheyenne Lodge at The Broadmoor Courtesy of The Broadmoor/Facebook

Perched on top of Cheyenne Mountain at 9,200 feet, this wilderness escape brings camp to a whole new level (quite literally). Guests can stay at the 8,000 square-foot Cheyenne Lodge, with stone fireplaces, hand-hewn beams, and design inspired by the American West, or one of the quaint cabins equipped with private porch views of the surrounding forest. Start your trip with a mule ride up the mountain, take an afternoon hiking tour through the Pike National Forest , and enjoy fresh Colorado cuisine served on a daily basis. The camp runs from now until October. From $920

2. Kimpton’s Camp Taconic

Kimpton Taconic, Manchester, VT

Courtesy of Kimpton Taconic

Calling all adventure seekers! Kimpton’s Taconic has announced its first two sessions (June 23-26; August 25-28) of Camp Taconic: a three-night experience that gets you into the camping spirit—t-shirts and s’mores included. Mornings begin with a bugle wake-up call from your camp counselor, followed by sweat sessions that include yoga and long runs across the property. Whether you’re looking to fill the day with activities, or just do a couple and then relax for the afternoon, choose from a range of adventures—from blowing glass at Manchester Hot Glass to a guided hike around Battenkill River and Manchester at large. Then end your days with songs by the campfire, plus a nice glass of scotch to separate the boys from the men. From $1,400

3. Camp Design Build Adventure

El Cosmico, Marfa, TX

Photo by Nick Simonite

With 21 acres of campground to work with, this self-proclaimed nomadic hotel (outfitted with tents, vintage trailers, and tepees) is the ideal spot for a communal campout. During this four-day experience between June 22 and June 26, campers will work together on a design project from start to finish using locally sourced materials, all while learning about how a destination’s DNA (geography, socioeconomics, art, etc.) should influence local design. This year, participants will work on a climbing structure at a small park called East Side Play, designed for local children in Marfa. And don’t worry; there are plenty of bonfires, group dinners, and live music to keep you entertained. From $650, plus accommodations

4. Ace Camps

Several locations

Hotel Azul Oaxaca in Oaxaca City, Mexico Photo courtesy of Hotel Azul Oaxaca