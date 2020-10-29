This Water-Repellent Hoodie, Developed in Japan, Is Coveted by My Entire Family

Welcome to AFAR Approved: a deep dive into the travel items that we’re totally obsessed with, never leave behind, and can’t stop telling our friends about.

As a former NCAA athlete in volleyball and basketball, I practically have a degree in hoodies and sweatpants. For my four years in undergrad, I wore them nearly constantly: to the gym, to the cafeteria, to class (sorry, Mom). And though it’s been some time since I’ve stepped back on the court in any serious way, my love for sweats hasn’t waned. In fact, during the pandemic—when WFH has meant WIS (work in sweats)—you could say it’s only grown. It was with great excitement, then, that I discovered what I’m calling my game-changing go-to: the Champion Reverse Weave StormShell Fleece.

Unlike a majority of hoodies, which are typically made from heavy cotton or polyester that dampens twice as fast as it dries, this one stays cozy. Part of that is its construction: Made up of three layers—the first, brushed with polyurethane for water repellency, a second windproof barrier, and a third with Thermolite heat retention technology—the hoodie has the functionality of an outerwear jacket but looks like something your cool friend picked up an an athleisure store in Daikanyama, a densely packed Tokyo neighborhood known for its trendy boutiques. Perhaps not coincidentally, the fleece was developed, tested, and trialed in Japan by Champion’s C-Lab Design Team.