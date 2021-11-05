Cayman Islands to Drop Quarantine for Vaccinated Visitors

Starting on November 20, the Cayman Islands enters Phase 4 of its reopening plan meaning that fully vaccinated travelers will be able to travel to the Caribbean destination without having to quarantine.

Currently, the British Overseas Territory is in Phase 3, during which all arrivals must be vaccinated and provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test and then quarantine for at least seven days upon arrival.

But effective November 20, the new quarantine-free entry rules will be as follows:

Travelers must apply to travel to the Cayman Islands at least 14 days prior to departure to confirm their vaccination status and that they are approved for travel. Travelers will be emailed a confirmation that they are approved to travel.

All arrivals must take a provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test from within 72 hours of travel—the negative result must be presented upon checking in for the flight to the islands.

All travelers must have travel insurance that includes COVID-19 coverage.

Unvaccinated visitors, including younger children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, will not be allowed to enter the Cayman Islands. Cruises also remain off limits.

The Cayman Islands has experienced an uptick in COVID cases since it began its phased reopening on September 9. On November 3, the territory reported 126 new COVID cases. At press time, 77 percent of residents had been vaccinated.

Authorities are asking that everyone over the age of five wear a face mask in public settings and comply with social distancing measures.

