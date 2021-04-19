Capital One Adds New Airline and Hotel Partners, Opening Airport Lounges

Capital One cardholders will have a few new options when it comes time to cash their points in for travel.

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This compensation may impact the presentation of offers or affiliate links on this site. AFAR does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. Capital One has long had a really strong rewards program, with miles that are worth a solid one cent apiece toward travel redemptions. In the past few years, it has improved the program by adding the ability to transfer its miles to various airline and hotel partners. There are now two new advantages for cardholders who want to use their miles this way. First, Capital One is adding four partners to its transfer roster: three airlines and one hotel group. Second, the conversion rates at which Capital One miles transfer to certain partners is getting a substantial boost. Here are the details on the changes at Capital One and what they mean for cardholders. New partners and better transfer rates Capital One miles already transferred to 13 airlines and two hotel points programs. Now, the issuer is adding three new airlines and one hotel chain to the list: British Airways Executive Club

TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go

Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles

Choice Hotels Choice Privileges TAP and Turkish Airlines transfers will come online April 20, but you’ll have to wait until later in 2021 to move your miles to British Airways and Choice Hotels. Until now, one of the major drawbacks to Capital One miles has been the fact that they did not transfer at a 1:1 rate to any of the program’s various airline and hotel partners. At best, you could hope to convert 2 Capital One miles to 1.5 miles or points with a partner, with some conversions taking place at a bleak 2:1 ratio. That’s beginning to change. Starting April 20, Capital One miles will transfer at a one-to-one exchange with seven airline frequent-flier programs and two hotel loyalty partners. Here is a full list of the conversion ratios. Airline partners Aeromexico Club Premier (1:1)

Air Canada Aeroplan (2:1.5)

Air France/KLM Flying Blue (2:1.5)

Alitalia MilleMiglia (2:1.5)

Avianca Lifemiles (1:1)

British Airways Executive Club (2:1.5)

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles (1:1)

Emirates Skywards (2:1)

Etihad Guest (1:1)

EVA Air Infinity MileageLands (2:1.5)

Finnair Plus (1:1)

JetBlue TrueBlue (2:1.5)

Qantas Frequent Flyer (1:1)

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer (2:1)

TAP Air Portugal Miles&Go (1:1)

Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles (2:1.5) Hotel partners ALL Accor Live Limitless (2:1)

Choice Hotels (1:1)

Wyndham Rewards (1:1)

While it would be great to see Capital One transition more of its partners to a 1:1 conversion rate, this starting stable is already significant. It begins to put Capital One miles on a more equal footing with other types of transferable points, such as American Express Membership Rewards and Chase Ultimate Rewards, which transfer to their own partners at 1:1 rates in most cases. Hopefully, Capital One will add more 1:1 partners to the list, including some that U.S.-based travelers, in particular, would find useful, such as JetBlue True Blue and Air Canada Aeroplan. That said, there are still interesting ways to redeem miles from some of these other partners for high-value rewards. For instance, Avianca Lifemiles offers attractive mileage pricing on business- and first-class awards with its Star Alliance partners like ANA, Lufthansa, and United. Likewise, you might be able to find good deals redeeming Cathay Pacific Asia Miles or Etihad Guest miles on their U.S. partner, American Airlines. These new transfer partners and rates mean cardholders can find added value from the miles they accrue on a day-to-day basis. If you have the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or Capital One Spark Miles for Business Credit Card, specifically, you are potentially earning the equivalent of two airline miles or hotel points per dollar on every single purchase. Lifestyle lounges Following in the footsteps of American Express with its trendy Centurion Lounges, Capital One also announced its intentions to open two new branded airport lounges. The first will open at Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport in late summer 2021, and the second will debut at Washington Dulles International Airport in 2022. Details are still scant, but Capital One promises a variety of amenities at each facility to promote relaxation and exploration. Guests should expect grab-and-go food sections with sustainably packaged takeaway items, as well as restaurant-style in-lounge dining venues serving locally sourced produce and on-tap craft cocktails, regional beers, and artisanal wines. There will also be wellness areas, including cycling and yoga rooms, relaxation areas, family spaces, and shower suites with bespoke bath products. As this is the era of COVID, the lounges will also incorporate digital entry passes and stringent cleaning protocols. While Capital One isn’t releasing details yet on which cardholders will have access, it is expected that paid entry rates will be based on which specific card you carry. Hop aboard with Hopper

