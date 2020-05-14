You Can Expect “Several Months” of Delays for U.S. Passport Services

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. State Department is focusing in-person passport services on those who need a passport for a life-or-death emergency for immediate international travel within 72 hours.

“Unless you have a life-or-death emergency, please wait to apply for or renew your passport or you will experience significant delays of several months to receive your U.S. passport and your citizenship evidence documents,” the State Department said in a May 1 statement.



Other than passports needed for life-or-death emergencies, all other expedited passport processing services are not currently available. Life-or-death emergencies include serious illnesses, injuries, or deaths in your immediate family—that is, a parent, child, spouse, sibling, aunt, or uncle. The situation must require you to travel outside the United States in three days’ time.

In order to get the expedited passport for said emergencies, the State Department is asking that applicants provide a standard passport application with supporting documents and proof of the emergency, such as a death certificate or a signed letter from a hospital or medical professional. (The documents must be English or a translated version must be supplied.) You must also offer proof of your upcoming international travel such as your airline ticket.

How to check on your passport status

Regardless of whether you have already applied for a new passport or plan to, you can expect to experience months-long delays, according to the State Department.