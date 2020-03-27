The Real ID Deadline Has Been Extended

During his daily press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump revealed that the federal government planned to extend the deadline for obtaining a Real ID beyond October 1, 2020.

“At a time when we’re asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go with their local DMV [Department of Motor Vehicles],” President Trump said at the White House briefing.

A few days later, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that the new deadline is October 1, 2021.

“Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration . . . I have determined that states require a 12-month delay,” stated Chad Wolf, acting DHS secretary.



Wolf noted that states throughout the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs as part of the larger effort to “flatten the curve,” a term used to describe measures such as social distancing and issuing shelter-in-place orders intended to help prevent a rapid and massive surge of coronavirus cases that would overwhelm the country’s healthcare system.

“Extending the deadline will also allow [DHS] to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of Real IDs once the current health crisis concludes,” stated Wolf.

In February, DHS reported that it was looking into ways to streamline the application process—including allowing applicants to submit their required documentation electronically.

What’s a Real ID again?