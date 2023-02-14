Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Michelle Baran
  •  February 14, 2023

Breeze Airways Is Adding Another 22 Routes to These 20 U.S. Cities

Just in time for summer vacation planning, the low-cost startup—with one-way fares as low as $39—announces another major expansion.

A lighthouse on coast of New England

A summer in New England just became more achievable thanks to these new Breeze routes.

Photo by Karl Magnuson/Unsplash

Only a little more than two months after unveiling nearly two dozen new routes, Breeze Airways, is at it again with another 22 new nonstop routes from 20 cities nationally, many of which are for seasonal summer service.

The expanding lineup includes new flights out of Connecticut, New York, and Los Angeles, among others. And the low-cost startup from JetBlue founder David Neelema will also be introducing an entirely new destination—Portland, Maine—which joins its route network on May 17 with flights to four destinations.

The announcement was coupled with a fresh fare promotion that offers one-way flights as low as $39 on bookings made by February 20, 2023, for travel that takes place by September 5, 2023.

Breeze burst onto the scene in April 2021 with a three-tiered fare model: “Nice,” its no-frills class; “Nicer,” a midprice product including things like a free checked bag; and “Nicest,” the airline’s version of first class, with bigger seats, more legroom, two checked bags, and free drinks and snacks. There are no change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure, and families are not charged extra to be seated together.

The carrier operates a fleet of Airbus A220 jets equipped with 36 first-class seats in a two-by-two configuration and 90 economy seats in a two-by-three layout (some with extra legroom). It also uses some smaller Embraer 190 and 195 regional aircraft.

New Breeze Airways nonstop routes

  • Akron-Canton, Ohio–Norfolk, Virginia (seasonal service, June 1–September 5)
  • Cincinnati, Ohio–Richmond, Virginia (seasonal service, May 19–September 5)
  • Fort Myers, Florida–Providence, Rhode Island (starting July 13)
  • Hartford, Connecticut–Fort Myers, Florida (starting May 17)
  • Hartford–New Orleans (seasonal service, May 19–September 5)
  • Hartford–Tampa, Florida (starting May 18)
  • Jacksonville, Florida–Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (seasonal service, May 25–September 5)
  • Long Island, New York–Pittsburgh (seasonal service, May 25–September 5)
  • Long Island–Richmond (seasonal service, May 18–September 5)
  • Los Angeles–Jacksonville (starting May 18)
  • Los Angeles–New Orleans (seasonal service starting May 19)
  • Los Angeles–Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (seasonal service starting May 17)
  • Portland, Maine–Charleston, South Carolina (starting May 19)
  • Portland, Maine–Norfolk (seasonal service, June 2–September 5)
  • Portland, Maine–Pittsburgh (seasonal service, June 2–September 5)
  • Portland, Maine–Tampa (starting May 17)
  • Providence–Orlando, Florida (starting July 14)
  • Providence–Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida (starting July 13)
  • Providence–Tampa (starting July 14)
  • Raleigh-Durham–Louisville, Kentucky (seasonal service, May 19–September 5)
  • Raleigh-Durham–Pittsburgh (seasonal service, May 18–September 5)
  • Syracuse, New York–Norfolk (seasonal service, June 1–September 5)

Breeze is also adding five new “BreezeThru” routes, which are direct flights with no plane change (but are not nonstop):

  • Cincinnati–Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 19)
  • Hartford–Los Angeles (starting May 17)
  • Jacksonville–Louisville, Kentucky (starting May 19)
  • Jacksonville–Cincinnati (starting May 19)
  • Raleigh-Durham–Norfolk (starting May 18)

Despite what appears to have been constant growth at Breeze over the past two years, the company indicates that further expansion is likely on the horizon. “We’re always looking for new routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop,” stated Breeze founder and CEO Neeleman.
In addition to the above hubs, Breeze also flies from Westchester County in New York; Las Vegas; Savannah, Georgia; and Phoenix, Arizona, among several other destinations throughout the United States.

