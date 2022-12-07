Breeze Airways Is Adding 22 New Routes—Here’s the Full List

Breeze Airways, the upstart airline from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, doesn’t seem to be slowing down its growth plan anytime soon. After revealing last month its efforts to gain approval to fly internationally, the low-cost carrier on Wednesday unveiled massive domestic expansion plans for the coming year.

There will be 22 new and returning routes between 14 cities joining the Breeze flight roster in 2023, including new flights out of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Florida on the East Coast, a boost to flights in the Midwest via more Ohio service, and new routes to and from Los Angeles and Orange County in California, among others. The majority of the new service kicks off in the spring.

The announcement was coupled with a promotion that offers fares as low as $39 each way on flights purchased by December 13, 2022, for travel that takes place by September 5, 2023.

Breeze operates a fleet of Airbus A220 jets equipped with 36 first-class seats in a two-by-two configuration and 90 economy seats in a two-by-three layout (some with extra legroom). It also uses some smaller Embraer 190 and 195 regional aircraft.

The airline has a three-tiered fare model: “Nice,” its no-frills class; “Nicer,” a midprice product including things like a free checked bag; and “Nicest,” the airline’s version of first class, with bigger seats, more legroom, two checked bags, and free drinks and snacks. There are no change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and families are not charged extra to be seated together.

New Breeze Airways routes for 2023

Columbus, Ohio—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 19)

Hartford, Connecticut—Columbus, Ohio (starting May 19)

Hartford, Connecticut—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 19)

Islip/Long Island, New York—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 19)

Islip/Long Island, New York—Tampa, Florida (starting August 18)

Los Angeles—Providence, Rhode Island (starting May 17)

Los Angeles—Norfolk, Virginia (starting May 19)

Norfolk, Virginia—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 18)

Norfolk, Virginia—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (starting May 18)

Norfolk, Virginia—Columbus, Ohio (starting May 19)

Orange County, California—Columbus, Ohio (starting March 29)

Orange County, California—Providence, Rhode Island (starting March 29)

Orange County, California—Cincinnati, Ohio (starting March 30)

Orange County, California—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (starting March 31)

Providence, Rhode Island—Columbus, Ohio (starting March 29)

Providence, Rhode Island—Cincinnati, Ohio (starting March 30)

Providence, Rhode Island—Tampa, Florida (starting May 17)

Providence, Rhode Island—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 18)

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina—Columbus, Ohio (starting May 18)

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 18)

Richmond, Virginia—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 18)

San Francisco, California—Tampa, Florida (starting May 24)

When it comes to Breeze’s expansion strategy, the carrier “always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of ‘seriously nice’ service,” stated Breeze president Tom Doxey.

Breeze launched in May 2021 and in addition to the above hubs also flies from Westchester County in New York; New Orleans; Las Vegas; Savannah, Georgia; and Phoenix, Arizona, among several others.