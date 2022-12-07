Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Michelle Baran
  •  December 07, 2022

Breeze Airways Is Adding 22 New Routes—Here’s the Full List

The low-cost startup is expanding on the East Coast, West Coast, and in the Midwest—with promotional fares as low as $39 each-way.

Breeze Airways aircraft nose

Coming to an airport near you: new Breeze flights.

Courtesy of Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways, the upstart airline from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, doesn’t seem to be slowing down its growth plan anytime soon. After revealing last month its efforts to gain approval to fly internationally, the low-cost carrier on Wednesday unveiled massive domestic expansion plans for the coming year.

There will be 22 new and returning routes between 14 cities joining the Breeze flight roster in 2023, including new flights out of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Florida on the East Coast, a boost to flights in the Midwest via more Ohio service, and new routes to and from Los Angeles and Orange County in California, among others. The majority of the new service kicks off in the spring.

The announcement was coupled with a promotion that offers fares as low as $39 each way on flights purchased by December 13, 2022, for travel that takes place by September 5, 2023.

Breeze operates a fleet of Airbus A220 jets equipped with 36 first-class seats in a two-by-two configuration and 90 economy seats in a two-by-three layout (some with extra legroom). It also uses some smaller Embraer 190 and 195 regional aircraft.

The airline has a three-tiered fare model: “Nice,” its no-frills class; “Nicer,” a midprice product including things like a free checked bag; and “Nicest,” the airline’s version of first class, with bigger seats, more legroom, two checked bags, and free drinks and snacks. There are no change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and families are not charged extra to be seated together.

New Breeze Airways routes for 2023

  • Columbus, Ohio—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 19)
  • Hartford, Connecticut—Columbus, Ohio (starting May 19)
  • Hartford, Connecticut—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 19)
  • Islip/Long Island, New York—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 19)
  • Islip/Long Island, New York—Tampa, Florida (starting August 18)
  • Los Angeles—Providence, Rhode Island (starting May 17)
  • Los Angeles—Norfolk, Virginia (starting May 19)
  • Norfolk, Virginia—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 18)
  • Norfolk, Virginia—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (starting May 18)
  • Norfolk, Virginia—Columbus, Ohio (starting May 19)
  • Orange County, California—Columbus, Ohio (starting March 29)
  • Orange County, California—Providence, Rhode Island (starting March 29)
  • Orange County, California—Cincinnati, Ohio (starting March 30)
  • Orange County, California—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (starting March 31)
  • Providence, Rhode Island—Columbus, Ohio (starting March 29)
  • Providence, Rhode Island—Cincinnati, Ohio (starting March 30)
  • Providence, Rhode Island—Tampa, Florida (starting May 17)
  • Providence, Rhode Island—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 18)
  • Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina—Columbus, Ohio (starting May 18)
  • Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 18)
  • Richmond, Virginia—Jacksonville, Florida (starting May 18)
  • San Francisco, California—Tampa, Florida (starting May 24)

When it comes to Breeze’s expansion strategy, the carrier “always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of ‘seriously nice’ service,” stated Breeze president Tom Doxey.
Breeze launched in May 2021 and in addition to the above hubs also flies from Westchester County in New York; New Orleans; Las Vegas; Savannah, Georgia; and Phoenix, Arizona, among several others.

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is the senior travel news editor at AFAR where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, pandemic coverage, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Baran joined AFAR in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.
AFAR Journeys
IMAGE_1_SEINE
Journeys: Cruise
Partake in Fun Active Outings Along This Dreamy European River
HeroImage_Punta
Journeys: Resorts
This Warm-Weather Destination is a Feast for the Senses
VC_JoshuaTree_1
Journeys: United States
Discover Insider Wineries, Stunning National Parks, and More of This Destination’s Delights
More From AFAR
Everything You Need to Know About Getting a Real ID
Air Travel News
Everything You Need to Know About Getting a Real ID
The Real ID Deadline Is May 2023
Trending News
The Real ID Deadline Has Been Extended Yet Again
American Airlines Plane at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
Loyalty + Rewards
This Is Your Final Chance to Score an 80,000-Mile Bonus on American Airlines’ Top Citi Credit Card
Southwest Airlines airplane flying in the sky
Trending News
Southwest to Test Boarding Families First
Chelsea Lounge's circular champagne bar in JFK's Terminal 8
Air Travel News
JFK’s New American Airlines and British Airways Lounges Are Now Open. Here’s What Travelers Can Expect.
Baguettes on a brown paper bag
Trending News
The Beloved French Baguette Now Has UNESCO World Heritage Status
Load More