Another Anthony Bourdain Book Is On the Way

By Katherine LaGrave

May 20, 2021

The book includes reflections from chefs like Eric Ripert and Nigella Lawson.

Courtesy of Ecco

The oral biography, with recollections from people who knew Bourdain best, will be published in October 2021.

Bourdain fans, rejoice: This fall, the late chef and TV host will be remembered in a new book by his longtime assistant and cowriter, Laurie Woolever. Titled Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography, the book will feature personal photos of Bourdain and remembrances of him from some of the people who knew him best, including José Andrés, Nigella Lawson, Eric Ripert, and Bourdain’s own brother, daughter, and late mother, per People.

Said Woolever in a statement to People: “Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography tells the full story of the man who seemed to have the greatest job, and the greatest life, in the world. The stories, memories and insights shared within it, from Tony's immediate family, childhood friends, college classmates, kitchen colleagues, television partners, and friends he picked up on his journey, will answer questions about who he really was, what motivated him, and how he chose to live his fascinating life.” The biography will be published by Ecco on October 12.

In April 2020, Woolever published World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, which she had been working on with Bourdain before his death in June 2018. The 480-page book includes personal essays and tips for visiting some of Bourdain’s favorite places—many of which were written in his own words—in addition to context about why Bourdain was particularly enchanted by the destinations he loved most, plus “essential advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid.” Woolever worked with Bourdain for almost a decade and also cowrote his final cookbook, Appetites (Ecco, 2016).

Trained as a formal chef, in 1999, Bourdain wrote an essay for The New Yorker that helped launch his career as a writer and TV host for shows like No Reservations and Parts Unknown.

Preorder Now: bookshop.org, amazon.com

