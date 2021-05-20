Another Anthony Bourdain Book Is On the Way

Bourdain fans, rejoice: This fall, the late chef and TV host will be remembered in a new book by his longtime assistant and cowriter, Laurie Woolever. Titled Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography, the book will feature personal photos of Bourdain and remembrances of him from some of the people who knew him best, including José Andrés, Nigella Lawson, Eric Ripert, and Bourdain’s own brother, daughter, and late mother, per People.

Said Woolever in a statement to People: “Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography tells the full story of the man who seemed to have the greatest job, and the greatest life, in the world. The stories, memories and insights shared within it, from Tony's immediate family, childhood friends, college classmates, kitchen colleagues, television partners, and friends he picked up on his journey, will answer questions about who he really was, what motivated him, and how he chose to live his fascinating life.” The biography will be published by Ecco on October 12.