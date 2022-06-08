Big-Time Atlanta Adventures for All Ages

Looking to get away to a place full of experiences that make it easier to bond with immediate family and far-flung loved ones alike?Atlanta makes for an especially expansive way to do it. The city’s abundance of centrally located historic, cultural, and outdoor attractions offers plenty of ways to go big on a fun-filled trip. Here, the whole family, from kids to grandparents, can enjoy taking in the sights and the larger-than-life experiences of the Peach State’s capital.

You can explore all this vibrant city has to offer from your home base in the heart of downtown, with many sights and activities within walking distance or a short drive away, at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center. Check in to luxury guest rooms and enjoy sweeping views of Atlanta’s skyline. Even the basics of where to stay and eat are a cut above in this city in the Upland South.

Ponce City Market Photo ©2017, Gene Phillips, Courtesy of ACVB and AtlantaPhotos.com

You’ll have no shortage of dining options in this noted foodie city, but as you wander about, keep Ponce City Market top of mind. It has a multitude of mouthwatering options to please every palate in your group. There are some 32 places to choose from at Ponce City, ranging from Indian street food at Bolti Walla to Bar Vegan, a Black-owned bar and restaurant serving vegan bites including vegan cheesesteaks.

Crowd-pleasing activities

See the sites on two wheels with Bicycle Tours of Atlanta, during which you’ll hit cultural, historical, and art-filled spots. Get a bird’s eye view of the city during a ride on Skyview Atlanta’s giant Ferris wheel. At 20 stories high and with four full rotations per trip, you’ll have the chance to see the city from every direction in an enclosed, climate-controlled gondola that holds up to six people. Or check out green spaces by bike or on foot, including the 200-acre Piedmont Park that’s home to several annual events like the Atlanta Pride Festival and the Atlanta Jazz Festival and Westside Park, the city’s newest and largest park at 280 acres.

Piedmont Park Photo by Ben Galland

Get wild with a visit to the Georgia Aquarium, the largest one west of London, that now has a new shark gallery on offer. For more enriching fun with animals, Zoo Atlanta located in historic Grant Park is home to the country’s only twin panda cubs and the largest collection of gorillas and orangutans in North America.

The Fernbank Museum of Natural History’s “Giants of the Mesozoic” exhibition Photo by Fernbank Museum of Natural History

Need another mammoth outing? The kids will marvel over the largest dinosaurs in the world, recreated in the permanent Giants of the Mesozoic exhibition at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History. And everyone will enjoy traveling the world through films shown on the Giant Screen Theater’s immersive four-story screen.

And one of the biggest names in Atlanta makes for a refreshing stop. Grab a cold beverage at World of Coca-Cola, where you’ll learn about the world’s most famous soft drink and have a chance to sample more than 60 beverages from all over the globe in the tasting room.

Expand everyone’s horizons

National Center for Civil and Humans Rights Photo by Albert Vecerka

Inspire budding activists—and critical thought and meaningful discussions—with a visit to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, where exhibits include the personal letters and artifacts of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the history of the U.S. civil rights movement, and the struggle for human rights around the world today.

Then stroll through the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, just east of Downtown Atlanta, where you’ll find the birthplace of Dr. King, his burial site, and that of his wife Coretta Scott King. You’ll even be able to walk in the footsteps of influential civil rights activists at the International Walk of Fame. For lunch, Municipal Market boasts more than two dozen options, including indulgent desserts at Three Peaches Gelato or Miss D’s Pralines, and the polar opposite at Rawsome Juicery. Just like many experiences in Atlanta, there’s something for all to enjoy, moments through which you can more deeply connect with each other, and yourself.