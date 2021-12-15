Biden Signs Order That Will Allow Online U.S. Passport Renewal

It’s not clear exactly when and it’s not clear exactly how, but the mail-in U.S. passport renewal process could soon be a thing of the past, according to an executive order signed by President Joe Biden on December 13.

“Americans will be able to renew their passports securely online, saving time from having to wait and the effort and cost required to print, go to a post office, and use a paper check. This new online process will be done with safety and security,” a fact sheet about the order on “Transforming [the] Federal Customer Experience” stated.

Right now, you cannot apply for a passport online—applicants who are eligible for mail-in passport renewal fill out and download the necessary forms online, but then must send the physical printouts of those forms along with the expired or expiring passport to a processing center.

Those who are in possession of a passport that was issued when they were at least 16 years old (and no more than 15 years ago) can apply for passport renewal by mail. Children under 16, all first-time applicants, and applicants who have lost their passport or had it stolen must apply in person.

Unfortunately, there’s not much else we know about the administration’s move toward an online passport renewal system, but surely many international travelers will be awaiting further details with bated breath.

The president had some additional good news for the millions of fliers who travel through U.S. airports each day.