11 Essential Korean Dishes You Need to Try

When AFAR sent acclaimed Californian chef Russell Moore to Korea to taste his heritage, he got to see his grandmother’s homeland as a diverse and exciting culinary hub. Growing up in Southern California with a Korean mother who wanted nothing to do with the traditional role of a Korean woman, Moore developed a curiosity about authentic Korean food. He wanted to know what the food of his heritage was really like. From the more commonly known dishes to the deliciously obscure, here are the classic Korean foods you should know.

Bibimbap

If you’ve eaten any Korean food, it’s probably this: a bowl of rice topped with tidy piles of meat, sautéed veggies, and a sunny-side-up egg arranged like paint on an artist’s palette. Dolsot bibimbap is served in a sizzling-hot stone bowl that makes a crunchy crust of rice along the edges. Yangpun bibimbap is served in a large bowl that is typically shared with others.

Galbi

Barbecue, Korean-style. The classic version is marinated short ribs grilled over wood charcoal. Spinoffs include pork and chicken galbi and tteokgalbi, a patty of minced beef short rib that’s as close as you’ll come to a Korean hamburger.



Bossam

This assemble-it-yourself dish means “wrapped.” What you’ll wrap, usually in Napa cabbage or sometimes in lettuce, is thinly sliced boiled pork belly, plus a bit of radish salad and salted shrimp.