The 8 Best San Diego Airbnbs to Rent

Sure, on its surface San Diego seems like one big beachy getaway, but zoom in further and this SoCal city is more accurately a collection of distinct neighborhoods, each with its own vibe, architecture, and food scene. There are cool-kid boutiques and craftsman homes in North Park, buzzing restaurants in bustling Little Italy, and Chicano art galleries lined up alongside traditional taquerias in Barrio Logan—and that’s in addition to the Pacific-fronting beaches and aquatic adventures that await in coastal enclaves like La Jolla and Carlsbad.

Whether beaches within walking distance, funky architecture (we’ve found one Gaudí-esque estate), or unique amenities (like wine on tap or loaner surfboards) are more your speed, here are eight of the very best San Diego Airbnbs at which to base your stay.

1. Room A at The Dutra Inn

Neighborhood : Little Italy

: Little Italy Sleeps : Up to 2 guests

: Up to 2 guests Book Now: From $185 per night, airbnb.com

Overlooking San Diego’s buzzy, restaurant-packed Little Italy neighborhood, this top-floor, one-bedroom escape (pictured above) claims an “Airbnb Plus” designation, meaning it adheres to higher standards of quality and comfort. Little wonder, given its industrial chic accents and signature West Coast flair, like potted succulents and earthy sage on hand to burn.

Huge windows bathe the unit in San Diego sunshine, which you can also soak up from the private patio boasting bay views. The hosts are veterans of the local culinary scene, so expect fine foodie-primed touches like vintage glassware, San Diego–roasted coffee, and wine on tap; plus, the couple can help secure tough-to-get reservations at certain restaurants and bars. Just take note: It’s a five-flight walk-up with no elevator.

Courtesy of Airbnb The outdoor area at this Airbnb includes a fireplace and Jacuzzi.

2. Unusual Architectural Escape

Neighborhood : Carmel Valley

: Carmel Valley Sleeps : Up to 8 guests

: Up to 8 guests Book Now: From $280 per night, airbnb.com

If Dr. Seuss, Gaudí, and the designers of Mexico’s Airbnb-listed Seashell House collaborated, they might just turn out this sculptural abode near Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. Accommodating large groups—pets are welcome, too—this spot includes a full kitchen lined with mosaic tiles; a cozy, dome-ceilinged living room; and enough beds for eight guests. The one-acre outdoor area is perhaps an even bigger draw, with multiple seating areas surrounded by eucalyptus trees, a fireplace, an outdoor shower, and a Jacuzzi. It’s a more secluded stay, in the quiet residential neighborhood of Carmel Valley, but an easy 20-minute drive to upscale La Jolla’s beaches, restaurants, and shops.

3. One Bunk Barrio studio

Neighborhood : Barrio Logan

: Barrio Logan Sleeps : Up to 2 guests

: Up to 2 guests Book Now: From $95 per night, airbnb.com

The 500-square-foot One Bunk Barrio studio in the heart of Barrio Logan (a hub for San Diego’s Mexican and Chicano community) combines midcentury-modern furniture with reclaimed accents and a king-size Casper mattress set under a handmade headboard. Perks include a free beer in the fridge (from Tijuana brewery Insurgente) and use of bikes, plus yoga mats and a bocce set on the charming patio.

It’s just 1.5 miles to downtown, but don’t skip exploring your home base, known for both traditional and trendy taquerias, art galleries, and Chicano Park, where more than 80 murals adorn the girders of the San Diego–Coronado Bridge.

Courtesy of Airbnb This one-bedroom Airbnb is only one block from the beach.

4. Family-Friendly Beach Digs