Escape Winter: 6 South Florida Resorts and Hotels You Can Book With Points

Swap snow for sunshine and put your hard-earned points to use at these top hotels under the Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Marriott portfolios.

share this article

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. As the novelty of winter thaws, the promise of South Florida fun-in-the-sun grows ever more enticing. While most of the country deals with snowstorms, destinations like Miami witness average temperature highs of 75 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit in February and March, respectively, with both months averaging just four days of rain. It’s no surprise then that winter is peak season throughout South Florida with hotels and resorts commanding top dollar. Thankfully, winter is also a time when loyalty programs reveal some of their greatest redemption opportunities. Why pay hundreds—even thousands—per night at hotels where you can book directly with a reasonable number of points?

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, we’ve rounded up six of our favorite hotels and resorts throughout South Florida that still (at press time) have availability this winter under standard points pricing. So, whether you have points to burn with Hilton Honors, IHG, Marriot Bonvoy, or World of Hyatt, there are plenty of properties ready to host you. And for those looking to rack up lots of points now for getaways later—next winter will be here before you know it—we reveal some of the best hotel credit card deals to get you started. 1. The Confidante Miami Beach Revel in retro-glam fun at this colorful, art deco–rich Instagram darling in the heart of Mid-beach (just north of South Beach). As part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, it costs just 18,000 World of Hyatt points per night, making it perhaps the best points deal on the beach for a luxury-spiked stay. The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after you spend $7,500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening. That’s enough for a four-night stay! 2. Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach This South Beach newcomer, tucked within the beach’s residential and restaurant-heavy Sunset Harbour neighborhood, is far enough from the madness but still walking distance to the action. (You can always use the freebie beach shuttle, too.) With rooms averaging 42,500 IHG points per night in our search, an IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card could be your ticket to a comfortable three-night stay on points thanks to an introductory bonus of 125,000 points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. 3. The Dalmar

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.