Escape Winter: 6 South Florida Resorts and Hotels You Can Book With Points

Jan 21, 2022
Courtesy of the Confidante Miami Beach
A night at the Confidante Miami Beach costs just 18,000 World of Hyatt points.
Swap snow for sunshine and put your hard-earned points to use at these top hotels under the Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Marriott portfolios.
As the novelty of winter thaws, the promise of South Florida fun-in-the-sun grows ever more enticing. While most of the country deals with snowstorms, destinations like Miami witness average temperature highs of 75 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit in February and March, respectively, with both months averaging just four days of rain.
It’s no surprise then that winter is peak season throughout South Florida with hotels and resorts commanding top dollar. Thankfully, winter is also a time when loyalty programs reveal some of their greatest redemption opportunities. Why pay hundreds—even thousands—per night at hotels where you can book directly with a reasonable number of points?
Here, we’ve rounded up six of our favorite hotels and resorts throughout South Florida that still (at press time) have availability this winter under standard points pricing. So, whether you have points to burn with Hilton Honors, IHG, Marriot Bonvoy, or World of Hyatt, there are plenty of properties ready to host you. And for those looking to rack up lots of points now for getaways later—next winter will be here before you know it—we reveal some of the best hotel credit card deals to get you started.
Revel in retro-glam fun at this colorful, art deco–rich Instagram darling in the heart of Mid-beach (just north of South Beach). As part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, it costs just 18,000 World of Hyatt points per night, making it perhaps the best points deal on the beach for a luxury-spiked stay. The World of Hyatt Business Credit Card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 75,000 points after you spend $7,500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening. That’s enough for a four-night stay!
This South Beach newcomer, tucked within the beach’s residential and restaurant-heavy Sunset Harbour neighborhood, is far enough from the madness but still walking distance to the action. (You can always use the freebie beach shuttle, too.) With rooms averaging 42,500 IHG points per night in our search, an IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card could be your ticket to a comfortable three-night stay on points thanks to an introductory bonus of 125,000 points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.
The former Spring Break capital may be all grown, but Fort Lauderdale still knows how to throw a party. Case in point is this sleek downtown property with midcentury modern–inspired guest rooms and buzzing pool and rooftop scenes. Rooms at this Tribute Portfolio hotel cost 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night, one of the best values among Marriott’s South Florida properties. The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card has a welcome offer of three free nights (each night valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $3,000 on purchases in your first three months from account opening.
Families love this classic beachfront property on Florida’s west coast, where beach combing, sandcastle building, and ambles headline the daily agenda. It’s a steal at 90,000 Hilton Honors points per night, considering rooms in winter typically start at $750 plus resort fees. (Resort fees are waived when booking with points.) The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card currently comes with a welcome bonus offer that could get you a weekend stay at this property: 180,000 points after qualifying purchases (130,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after spending $2,000 in the first three months of card membership and an additional 50,000 after spending a total of $10,000 in the first six months). Terms apply. (See rates and fees.)
The posh hamlet of Bal Harbour is Miami’s equivalent to Beverly Hills—but on the beach. At the center of the social scene is the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, a place to see and be seen at the pool, lobby, and its iconic bar. Rooms run 100,000 points per night in winter, so your best bet for scoring a free night is with the 100,000-point introductory offer from the Platinum Card® from American Express, which you’ll get after spending $6,000 in your first six months of Card Membership (see rates and fees). Terms apply. American Express Membership Rewards points are then transferable to Marriott Bonvoy at a 1:1 ratio.
Each unit at this all-suite oceanfront resort features a furnished balcony (or terrace) and galley kitchen, making it a great choice for multigenerational travel and longer stays. Suites run a reasonable 95,000 Hilton Honors points per night in winter. To strategize for a longer stay, consider getting both the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card (see rates and fees) and the Platinum Card® from American Express (see rates and fees). As indicated earlier, the former’s welcome bonus offer is currently 180,000 Hilton Honors points, and the latter’s is 100,000 Membership Rewards points (which converts to 200,000 Hilton Honors points since they transfer to at a 1:2 ratio). Together that’s 380,000 Hilton Honors points. Considering that Hilton Honors gives the fifth night free on reward stays, that’s enough for a five-night stay. Huzzah.
We’ll see you in South Florida!
While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time, and may have changed or may no longer be available.
