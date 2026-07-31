The Prettiest English Villages Along the World’s Longest Coastal Trail

As an Englishwoman, I’m not used to my small nation having the “biggest” anything, so I’m extra proud that we now claim the world’s longest coastal hiking route—a whopping 2,689 miles. This year’s opening of the King Charles III England Coast Path, which traverses seven regional sections, means visitors will soon be able to walk every inch of the English shoreline.

Seaside settlements are a key ingredient in England’s endless historic charm, and I never tire of their infinite variety. From bustling port towns to tiny fishing villages, centuries-old naval defenses to contemporary art scenes, here are five of the best you’ll find along the Coast Path.

1. Ravenglass, Cumbria

Ravenglass is inside England’s Lake District National Park. Photo by angus reid/Shutterstock

To see the only coastal village in the stunning Lake District National Park, head to the North West section of the King Charles III path. Ravenglass sits at the confluence of three rivers, and Cumbria’s best fish restaurant, the Inn at Ravenglass (with an extensive daily specials board), looks out over the water. For even more scenic views of the area, head up the Eskdale valley on the Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway (a steam train known as “La’al Ratty,” or “little track” in the local dialect) to the foot of England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike.

Where to stay

Muncaster Castle has an 800-year-old medieval hall, splendid gardens, an owl center, and various accommodations, including glamping tents and the Coachman’s Quarters in the old stable block.

2. Whitby, North Yorkshire

Whitby’s cliffs and Gothic abbey famously inspired Bram Stoker when writing Dracula. Today, visitors can stay in the plusher digs of the two-Michelin-key spa hotel Saltmoore. Photo by Daniel Wildey/VisitBritain

History literally looms over this north Yorkshire town. The ruins of the Gothic Whitby Abbey, which was first established nearly 1,400 years ago (and appeared in the pages of Bram Stoker’s Dracula) peer down from a dramatic clifftop setting. “We have a reputation as an otherworldly place,” says Rose Rylands, who leads guided walks and tours as the Whitby Storyteller, “but we’re also famous for our fish and chips.” Rylands recommends both Trenchers Restaurant and Magpie Cafe as options for that signature dish—and don’t miss the exquisite Italian cakes at Franco’s, right across the River Esk.

Where to stay

The two-Michelin-key spa hotel Saltmoore, up on the moors beyond Sandsend Beach, is a wonderfully wild spot for a wellness retreat.

Related: The World’s Longest Coastal Path Is in England. Here Are Its Most Scenic Stretches

3. Whitstable, Kent

Come for the ocean views, stay for the food: Whitstable is Kent’s oyster capital and also boasts a Michelin-starred pub. Photo by Michalakis Ppalis/Shutterstock

You could easily sample bivalves plucked straight from their beds at a half-dozen different seafood bars on the short walk from the seawall to the high street in Whitstable, Kent’s oyster capital. At the far end of the pebbled Seasalter Beach is a scruffy-looking pub, the Sportsman, that just happens to hold a Michelin star, and Whitstable’s boho boutiques and excellent thrift stores mean the shopping’s as good as the dining.

Where to stay

The Hotel Continental holds a prime seafront spot in the center of town. For a unique overnight on the water’s edge, sleep in one of its cute converted Fisherman’s Huts, originally built 150 years ago as harbor storage.

4. Aldeburgh, Suffolk

Aldeburgh is known as much for its shoreline as for its arts scene. The Snape Maltings Concert Hall hosts performances all year, and Maggi Hambling’s Scallop sculpture and the 1808 Martello Tower draw visitors. Photo by Cameron McBain/Shutterstock

Visitors to Suffolk come not only for the pastoral scenery and the famously wide skies but also for classical music, thanks to year-round performances at Snape Maltings Concert Hall and the Red House, the former home of composer Benjamin Britten and singer Peter Pears. “You can’t come to this big sky landscape without having an emotional reaction to it,” says Andrew Comben, CEO of Britten Pears Arts, the charity organization that runs both venues. “And the birdlife at the nature reserves is phenomenal.” Sightseers can also check out the Maggi Hambling beach sculpture Scallop and the largest Martello Tower (a Napoleonic-era coastal fortification) in the U.K.

Where to stay

Comben recommends the Suffolk, a 17th-century coaching inn that has been transformed into a “top-notch” restaurant with rooms.

5. Mousehole, Cornwall

Mousehole is one of two stretches of the King Charles III path in Cornwall. Photo by Anderson Leung/Shutterstock

Cornwall, one of England’s sunniest and most southerly counties, has so much shoreline it boasts two sections of the King Charles III path. Tiny but picturesque, the fishing village of Mousehole (pronounced “Mowzul”) looks out over a small, beach-lined harbor to Mount’s Bay and the English Channel beyond. Walk through narrow lanes packed with historic granite houses, swim near seals in the Mousehole Rock Pool, and eat all the fresh seafood you can at restaurants like 2 Fore Street. A stop at a café for a cream tea, with scones and clotted cream, is a must.

Where to stay

The bravery of those who rescue sailors in distress from the stormy seas is legendary in this region. The Old Coastguard was, in fact, once a coastguard station, but today it’s a stylishly cozy boutique hotel with a destination restaurant and views of St. Michael’s Mount and St. Clement’s Island.