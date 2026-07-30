At This British Columbia Wilderness Lodge, Luxury Has a Larger Purpose

The Afar take: An exclusive-use lodge where British Columbia’s wilderness is the star, and every stay helps support community programs led by the Homalco First Nation

Location: Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia, Canada | : Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia, Canada | View on Google Maps

Rates: From $18,700 per night, four-night minimum stay : From $18,700 per night, four-night minimum stay Book Now

Set in Canada’s Coast Mountains on the edge of the Great Bear Rainforest, Fawn Bluff opened in June 2026 in one of British Columbia’s most remote corners. The former home of Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley, the exclusive-use, five-bedroom log lodge (plus a separate cottage) comes with everything you’d expect from a luxury stay: a private chef, dedicated host, boat captain, and wildlife guide.

But what sets Fawn Bluff apart is its partnership with the Xwémalhkwu (Homalco) First Nation, on whose traditional territory it sits. The lodge operates as a nonprofit, directing all net profits toward social and environmental initiatives led by the Homalco community, including an outpatient recovery program at the local health center in the nearby town of Campbell River.

After a few days here exploring the wilderness—spotting orcas, hiking glaciers, and wandering old-growth forests—we visited the Homalco community and learned firsthand how the lodge’s nonprofit model benefits residents. While plenty of lodges can deliver extraordinary nature and wildlife experiences, few can match Fawn Bluff’s combination of wilderness access and a business model that directly supports the region’s Indigenous community.

Who’s Fawn Bluff for?

One of Fawn Bluff’s signature excursions includes a helicopter flight with a guided glacier hike. Photo by Bastian Fleury/49 Helicopters

Nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts, and adventure seekers will thrive with the activities centered on the outdoors, including cold plunges, kayaking, whale-watching, hiking, and helicopter rides over the surrounding mountains and inlets—complete with a glacier landing for a hike and a fondue lunch.

Because the lodge is exclusive-use, it’s also ideal for multi-generational family vacations or getaways with friends. With a spacious living room, open kitchen, and a full staff (including a private chef and hosts) on hand, there’s no quibbling over who has to cook or clean.

Who it isn’t for

If the thought of your nearest neighbor being a 20-minute boat ride away gives you anxiety, Fawn Bluff probably isn’t for you. There’s plenty to do here, but most of it is based on nature or hanging out around the lodge. Travelers hoping for a town to wander or a restaurant scene to explore may find it a little too remote.

The location: Great Bear Rainforest, British Columbia

Boats take guests through the waters of Bute Inlet, where sightings of orcas are common. Photo by Brice Portolano

Located along the Bute Inlet, Fawn Bluff sits in one of British Columbia’s premier whale-watching regions (especially for orcas). While most travelers take day trips from nearby towns such as Campbell River to spot the resident mega fauna, guests at Fawn Bluff are already in the heart of this important whale corridor. The property is accessible only by boat or seaplane, and the quickest way to get here is a one-hour flight from Vancouver on Harbour Air, which operates from a small terminal a 10-minute shuttle ride from Vancouver International Airport.

What sets Fawn Bluff apart is its partnership with the Xwémalhkwu (Homalco) First Nation, on whose traditional territory it sits.

The rooms at Fawn Bluff

Several guest rooms include connecting bathrooms and bunk-bed alcoves, making the lodge well suited to multi-generational groups. Photos by Brice Portolano

There are five double rooms in the main lodge, which runs on a hybrid system of solar panels, hydroelectric turbines, and diesel generators. The upstairs suite is the most luxurious, with views of the inlet and an outdoor soaking tub. The remaining four are downstairs; all have comfortable beds dressed in Canadian-made linens and doors that open onto a patio with low-slung Muskoka chairs overlooking the water.

Two of the suites have connecting bathrooms with small bunk-bed alcoves that are ideal for two children. The other two share a bathroom with a shower and claw-foot tub. There’s also a separate lake cabin about a five-minute drive away. Overlooking a private lake, it has a bedroom, kitchenette, living room, and upstairs mezzanine that sleeps two children.

The food and drink

All meals are served at the lodge (or packed for boat excursions and glacier hikes), and they’re reason enough to come: In-house chef Kwin Marion is obsessive about local ingredients. When he’s not foraging for herbs and edible flowers on the property, he’s fermenting his own soy sauce from Canadian grains or sourcing beef from one of the region’s most ethical farmers.

Expect a range of generous family-style meals, such as platters of roasted squash and chicken, as well as tasting menus served alongside Canadian wines and French champagne. Whale-watching is accompanied by

equally memorable picnic spreads of cheeses, charcuterie, and fresh fruit.

Staff and service

The lodge’s guides navigate the waterways of Bute Inlet, where whales, bears, and waterfalls are all within reach. Photos by Brice Portolano

The staff feels like one big family. Although some have been there for longer than others (with a few dating back to when Pfeiffer and Kelley owned the property), you would think they’d all been working together for years. Service is attentive but not stuffy. You’ll rarely catch the housekeeper, who seems to appear by magic to make the beds and fold your clothes.

Chef Marion prepares meals in the open kitchen while the hosts chat as they refill your champagne glass. The boat captain is always at the ready for whale excursions or fishing, and many staffers are local hires who are happy to swap stories about the region over a beer at the end of the day.

Accessibility

Fawn Bluff isn’t fully wheelchair accessible. While the property has a ground-floor primary suite and transportation between the dock and the lodge, many of the wilderness experiences, including hiking trails and boat-based excursions, may present challenges for guests with limited mobility. For more information, contact the lodge at [email protected].

Make a trip of it

Given that most guests arrive via Vancouver, it’s worth spending a night or two in the city before or after your stay. If you have more time, continue on to nearby Tofino for beach walks, surfing, and a lively restaurant scene.

Afar was a guest of Fawn Bluff. Our coverage is independent; the hotel did not review or approve this story.