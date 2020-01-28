Tips + News
By Lyndsey Matthews
  •  January 28, 2020

Airbnb Wants to Send You on a Sabbatical to the Bahamas

Interested in moving to the islands for two months? Here’s how to sign up.
Airbnb Wants to Send You on a Sabbatical to the Bahamas

For two months, volunteers will work alongside locals on various conservation and sustainability projects throughout the island nation.

Courtesy of Airbnb

After sending groups of volunteers on all-expenses-paid sabbaticals in Italy and Antarctica last year, Airbnb is looking for travelers to sign up for its next venture: a two-month sabbatical in the Bahamas this spring.

Together with the Bahamas National Trust, a local NGO that protects 32 national parks in the country, Airbnb is sending five volunteers to the islands of Andros, Exuma, and Eleuthera this coming April and May. While they are there, the volunteers will work alongside Bahamian community leaders to preserve the destination’s national parks as well as contribute to sustainability efforts in industries including agriculture, fishing, and coral reef revitalization.

“While we work to restore parts of the archipelago devastated by Hurricane Dorian, the vast majority is ready for visitors,” Eric Carey, executive director of the Bahamas National Trust, said in a statement. “Partnering with Airbnb is an incredible opportunity to help further preserve our culture and resources and share our diverse country and the Bahamian way of life with the world.”

Related
The Bahamas to Travelers: We’re Still Open for Business

What does the Airbnb Bahamas Sabbatical involve?

During the two-month sabbatical this spring, the winners will participate in conservation projects on three different Bahamian islands throughout the archipelago.

Andros

On the island of Andros, the volunteers will help with a coral reef restoration program at the North Marine Park working alongside Katie Storr, an underwater and travel photographer. There they will build and install a nursery where coral reef fragments can be grown and eventually transplanted to other spots in the country.

Exuma

In Exuma, participants will work with freediver Andre Musgrove to curb the red lionfish population as well as other invasive species in the area. While on the island, they will also take part in traditional boatbuilding, sailing, and conch conservation projects.

Eleuthera

The volunteers will get to discover bush medicine traditions on the island of Eleuthera. At the Leon Levy Native Plant Reserve, master gardener Omar Mcklewhite will teach participants native tree propagation techniques. Together the group will establish a bush tea farm on the island, as well as harvest sea salt and learn more about pineapple farming.

When the two-month project is complete, the participants will help create new Airbnb Experiences based on their sabbatical projects so that other travelers can take part in sustainability efforts that benefit the local communities in the Bahamas.

Conservation projects will take place on both land and sea during the sabbatical.

Conservation projects will take place on both land and sea during the sabbatical.

Courtesy of Airbnb

How do I apply to the Airbnb Bahamas Sabbatical?

You can apply for Airbnb Bahamas Sabbatical at airbnb.com/sabbatical from now until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 18, 2020. To be eligible, applicants have to be available to travel to the Bahamas for two months between April and May 2020.

Applicants must be at least 18 years or older, speak conversational English, and reside in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, mainland China, Denmark, Dubai, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, or the United States.

The five winners will be announced on March 25, 2020.

>> Next: Escaping to Cat Island, the Best-Kept-Secret in the Bahamas

Lyndsey Matthews
Lyndsey Matthews is a senior travel editor at the Points Guy; previously, she was a senior editor for Afar.

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