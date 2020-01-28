Airbnb Wants to Send You on a Sabbatical to the Bahamas

After sending groups of volunteers on all-expenses-paid sabbaticals in Italy and Antarctica last year, Airbnb is looking for travelers to sign up for its next venture: a two-month sabbatical in the Bahamas this spring.

Together with the Bahamas National Trust, a local NGO that protects 32 national parks in the country, Airbnb is sending five volunteers to the islands of Andros, Exuma, and Eleuthera this coming April and May. While they are there, the volunteers will work alongside Bahamian community leaders to preserve the destination’s national parks as well as contribute to sustainability efforts in industries including agriculture, fishing, and coral reef revitalization.

“While we work to restore parts of the archipelago devastated by Hurricane Dorian, the vast majority is ready for visitors,” Eric Carey, executive director of the Bahamas National Trust, said in a statement. “Partnering with Airbnb is an incredible opportunity to help further preserve our culture and resources and share our diverse country and the Bahamian way of life with the world.”

What does the Airbnb Bahamas Sabbatical involve?

During the two-month sabbatical this spring, the winners will participate in conservation projects on three different Bahamian islands throughout the archipelago.

Andros

On the island of Andros, the volunteers will help with a coral reef restoration program at the North Marine Park working alongside Katie Storr, an underwater and travel photographer. There they will build and install a nursery where coral reef fragments can be grown and eventually transplanted to other spots in the country.