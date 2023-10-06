This New 155-Night Cruise Visits All 7 Wonders of the World

Every other week, it seems, another cruise line presents a new ultra-long sailing, packed with stops in dozens of countries and visits to iconic destinations. Just recently, Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced a round-the-world cruise that visits 48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 25 countries, Seabourn released information on a 90-day sailing that circles Africa and visits 26 countries, and Life at Sea Cruises has unveiled a three-year cruise that travels to 135 countries.

Now, Azamara has come out with its offering, which launches in 2026: a 155-day cruise that will go to 36 countries. It includes all seven new wonders of the world: Chichen Itza in Mexico, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, the Taj Mahal in India, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Colosseum in Italy, the Great Wall of China, and Petra in Jordan.

The sailing, which will take place on the 670-passenger Azamara Onward, is slated to depart Miami, stopping in Mexico and Costa Rica before transiting the Panama Canal and hitting cities in Ecuador and Peru. From there, it’s a hard right to Easter Island, French Polynesia, and the Cook Islands before heading onward to New Zealand and Australia. After a month there, the ship will venture to Papua New Guinea, Palau, and the Philippines before a deep dive into Southeast Asia. Then it continues to Sri Lanka and India, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, and Türkiye. The final month will be spent in the Mediterranean before disembarking in Barcelona.

A map of the sailing Courtesy of Azamara

While some world wonders are in or near port cities (such as Christ the Redeemer), others will require a flight and a few nights in a hotel. For example, for the Great Wall of China, guests will be flown from the port in Manila, Philippines, to Beijing for a three-night stay, with transportation and activities arranged by Azamara. These excursions are available for world cruisers to book for an additional cost.

Onboard, there are seven dining and drinking options, including formal restaurants, cafés, and bars. Other amenities include a pool with two hot tubs, a fitness center and jogging track, a spa and hair salon, and a library.

Rates start at $38,999 per person for the 160-square-foot club interior room, which includes a king-size bed, a couch, a desk, and a small bathroom. Prices go up to $156,999 for the 600-square-foot owner suite, with a 215-square-foot private balcony, king-size bed, walk-in closet, separate living room, and full bath with a soaking tub. All meals (with the exception of specialty dining at the Aqualina Italian-inspired eatery and Prime C steakhouse), beverages (including alcohol), tips, and self-service laundry are included in the price. Amenities like shore excursions and spa treatments are an additional cost.

For those who don’t want to be at sea for 155 days, there’s also the option to book some of the individual segments (such as Sydney to Hong Kong or Istanbul to Venice), of which there are 10. However, those who commit to the entire sailing receive extra benefits, including a $4,000 credit for shore excursions, $3,000 in onboard credit, unlimited Wi-Fi, a premium beverage package for two, airfare credit, and pre- and post-cruise transfers.

Bookings are available now on azamara.com.