Auckland’s Downtown Revival

NAME: Nat Cheshire

AGE: 32

OCCUPATION: Nat runs an architecture firm with his father. Cheshire Architects is responsible for refurbishing many of the historic buildings in Auckland’s inner city.

NEIGHBORHOOD: Britomart, Auckland, New Zealand

I’ve abandoned the idea of architecture as a profession. The skills needed for my job massively transgress the boundaries of traditional architecture. We design the buildings and then recruit the builders and interior designers. We talk about table settings with the restaurant owners who move in. We find a florist for the client who needs to decorate his space. What I do is total architecture. It’s about building a neighborhood and bringing people back to the city.

My father and I moved to Britomart and started the design studio in 2005, when I was 24. At that time, Britomart—a 16-acre former mercantile center—was the badlands of downtown Auckland. The grand merchant houses built a century ago were filled with pigeons and prostitutes and the odd intrepid artist. There was an empty square in the middle.

My father took on master planning the entire precinct, to envision how nine city blocks of derelict shipping warehouses, buildings, and gravel-covered wasteland might be transformed into the new core of Auckland. We knew Britomart needed to grow organically. At the outset, we set up a sort of conceptual infrastructure for how this place would operate: We would refurbish 18 heritage buildings and construct seven environmentally friendly new ones.