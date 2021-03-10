Amtrak Is Adding Private Rooms to Overnight Northeast Regional Trains

Mar 10, 2021
The Northeast Regional connects major East Coast cities like Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.
Take the edge off a red-eye and skip the coach seat.
Starting April 5, you can travel in your own private room on select Amtrak Northeast Regional trains operating overnight between Washington, D.C., New York, and Boston. Amtrak has enforced safety protocols like mandatory masks, limited capacity, and enhanced cleaning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic on all of its trains. But adding the option for travelers to reserve their own rooms on this popular route provides an extra layer of privacy—not to mention a bed to stretch out in on a ride that can take up to 10 hours if you’re traveling from D.C. to Boston.
For those who’ve never traveled overnight on an Amtrak train, there are several different types of private accommodations available to book. The smallest offering is the Amtrak Roomette, which includes two seats for daytime use and lower and upper berths that fold down at night.
The Amtrak Bedroom offers twice the space as a Roomette and also includes a private shower. Those traveling with more than two people can book adjoining Bedrooms to create a Bedroom Suite. There are also Accessible Bedrooms that are located on the train’s entry level and include enough space for a wheelchair.
Private room fares all include continental breakfast before arrival, a complimentary alcoholic drink, plus free Metropolitan Lounge access at Washington Union and Boston South stations.
Curious to give the night train experience a go? This new service is available on the following schedules:
Unfortunately, this new service isn’t as cheap as those $109 private rooms on Amtrak’s Auto Train. One-way fares for one person start at $256 for the Baltimore to New Haven stretch of the journey, and go up to $288 for those traveling the full length of the route between Boston and Washington, D.C.
