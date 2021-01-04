Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Trains

Penn Station’s Beautiful New Moynihan Train Hall Is Now Open

By Lyndsey Matthews

Jan 4, 2021

share this article
flipboard
It’s been more than half a century since “beautiful” and “Penn Station” were used in the same sentence.

Courtesy of Amtrak

It’s been more than half a century since “beautiful” and “Penn Station” were used in the same sentence.

New York’s maligned train station just got a major upgrade.

share this article
flipboard

Unless you visited New York City before the 1960s, traveling through Penn Station meant navigating a dismal subterranean maze below Madison Square Garden. Now, more than a half century after the original Beaux-Arts style train station was razed, Penn Station has regained some of its former splendor with the opening of the new Moynihan Train Hall on January 1, 2021.

Located inside the old Farley Post Office building, the new train hall is named after the late senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who championed this project as early as the 1990s. The former postal building—built in 1912 by the same architects as the original Penn Station—is located just across from Madison Square Garden and connects to Penn Station underneath Eighth Avenue.

The Farley postal building was designed by McKim Mead & White shortly after the original Penn Station.
Courtesy of Amtrak
The Farley postal building was designed by McKim Mead & White shortly after the original Penn Station.

The 255,000-square-foot boarding concourse features a nearly 100-foot-high skylight underneath which passengers will be able to catch both Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Amtrak trains, including the new Acela fleet set to debut in late 2021. Commuters using New Jersey Transit can also access those trains through connected passageways underneath Eighth Avenue to the existing parts of Penn Station.

The new Amtrak passenger lounges are much airier than the subterranean versions at Penn Station.
Courtesy of Amtrak
The new Amtrak passenger lounges are much airier than the subterranean versions at Penn Station.

Additionally, Amtrak has opened new ticket offices, baggage areas, and customer waiting rooms, including its flagship Metropolitan Lounge for passengers traveling in Amtrak premium cabins like Acela First Class or sleeping cars. Even if you’re not catching a train, the new concourse is worth visiting to admire installations by such renowned artists as Kehinde Wiley, Stan Douglas, and Elmgreen & Dragset.

In addition to the “The Hive” by Elmgreen & Dragset seen here, Moynihan Train Hall also features art installations by Kehinde Wiley and Stan Douglas.
Courtesy of Amtrak
In addition to the “The Hive” by Elmgreen & Dragset seen here, Moynihan Train Hall also features art installations by Kehinde Wiley and Stan Douglas.

Article continues below advertisement

By adding Moynihan Train Hall, the entire Penn Station complex will stretch underground from Ninth Avenue to Seventh Avenue, giving passengers more room to spread out while they wait to catch their trains. And if lockdown means you won’t be catching a train to New York anytime soon, you can still take a virtual tour of the new space at vimeo.com.

>>Next: Amtrak’s New High-Speed Trains Will Use 40 Percent Less Energy per Passenger

popular stories

  1. Americans Have Traveled to Mexico Throughout COVID

    Tips + News

  2. California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2021

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

How Vaccine Passports Will Actually Work

How Vaccine Passports Will Actually Work

The Future of Travel

Norway’s Next Architectural Masterpiece Is a Whale-Watching Museum in the Arctic Circle

Norway’s Next Architectural Masterpiece Is a Whale-Watching Museum in the Arctic Circle

Museums + Galleries

Mexico City Officially Bans Single-Use Plastics

Mexico City Officially Bans Single-Use Plastics

Tips + News

No Cars Allowed: The 10 Best Pedestrian Streets Around the World

No Cars Allowed: The 10 Best Pedestrian Streets Around the World

Cities We Love