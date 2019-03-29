Amsterdam Bans Tours of Its Red-Light District

Amsterdam is known for many things, from its tulip market and world-class art museums to its particularly tolerant attitude to drugs and prostitution. But starting in 2020, the city will no longer allow group tours of its red-light district over concerns of overtourism in the area and treatment of its sex workers as a tourist attraction.

“We do not consider it appropriate for tourists to leer at sex workers,” Udo Kock, the deputy mayor who proposed the bill, told CNN Travel.

The full ban goes into effect January 1, 2020, to give tour operators enough time to wind down their operations. But starting on April 1 this year, group tours will be forbidden in the red-light district after 7 p.m., according to a statement from the government. Currently, tours are allowed until 11 p.m.

In 2018, the city’s government implemented an exemption system, in which guides had to register and comply with certain rules, to curb tourism in the neighborhood. In the past year, 1,600 exemptions have been granted. While the city says the new system decreased the nuisance of the groups, a government survey still found that sex workers were experiencing abusive behavior and unwanted photography from the groups.

Any tour operator or guide who breaks these new rules will be fined €190 (US$213). However, tourists will not be restricted from entering the red-light district on their own and some are concerned that simply banning organized tours will not end the problem.