American Airlines Is Testing a New Alert System for Those Who Dare to Jump the Boarding Gate Line

American Airlines’ new pilot program for boarding is a line-cutter’s nightmare. The Fort Worth–based airline is testing new technology that publicly shames passengers who try to jump the line.

When a passenger attempts to board the plane before their assigned group, the new system produces a noise, alerting the gate agent that the flier is trying to get on the plane early. Those travelers are then told to rejoin the line and wait their turn.

So far, the program is in use at Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, Tucson International Airport in Arizona, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia. Currently, the technology is in a trial phase, but in an email statement American Airlines said it has been pleased with the results.

“The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team,” American Airlines said.

Airlines have long sold the idea of “priority boarding"—that earlier boarding is better. The perk is provided to business- and premium-economy fliers and to travelers with frequent-flier status or a co-branded credit card. It forces people who either buy cheaper tickets or don’t fly with the airline regularly to wait to board. There are some workarounds, however. For travelers flying with a companion who has higher airline status and can board earlier, for example, gate agents might allow them to tag along with their earlier boarding partner. Families traveling with younger children, travelers who need additional assistance, and service members are also permitted to board early.

But what is the motivation for anyone else who tries to board earlier than when the group listed on their boarding pass is called?

“Travelers who sneak on early are likely doing it for one thing: coveted overhead bin space,” says Katy Nastro, a travel expert at Going.com, a flight deals app. “With limited space overhead, getting on the plane sooner means greater chances of keeping your carry-on with you versus having to gate-check and pick up baggage claim. Some of us don’t mind a gate check, but for others, it defeats the whole purpose of bringing a carry-on to begin with.”

And if passengers have to wait for their bag to be brought to the jet bridge after the flight (as opposed to it being checked to the final destination), and they have a tight connection, getting their carry-on in the overhead space could be the difference between making their flight or not.

However, studies have shown that passengers crowding the gate—referred to as “gate lice"—and getting in line too early causes congestion around the gate and on the jet bridge, which in turn leads to general confusion, slower boarding overall, and sometimes delays in departure.

Still, Gary Leff, a travel expert and the founder of blog View From the Wing, said that while he would prefer to wait to board, there’s a reason many travelers are anxious to get into their seats.

“Why spend more time in an airplane seat than you have to?” says Leff. “However, I do think people try to board earlier—and earlier than they’re supposed to—because they feel more confident once they’re firmly planted in their seat. They’ve done everything they can to make sure their travel goes smoothly. Everything in their control, from getting to the airport to getting through security and onto the plane is done.”