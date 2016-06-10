American Airlines Changes Its Loyalty Program Rules Yet Again

This past week, American Airlines announced more upcoming changes to the way fliers will earn miles and elite status.

Just late last year, American announced that its AAdvantage program would go revenue based, which means miles are awarded based upon ticket price not distance flown. As with Delta and United, members will earn five miles per dollar spent. Elite-level fliers earn a progressive number of bonus miles depending on status, ranging from a total of 7 to 11 miles per dollar spent. Effective August 1, all flights earn miles based upon the cost of the ticket (even if you bought a ticket prior to this announced change).

This past week, however, American announced even more changes. Some are good, like the addition of another elite level called Platinum Pro, given to those who fly 75,000 base miles a year. American is also letting Executive Platinum members (the highest elite tier) enjoy space-available upgrades on award tickets (something Delta does and United offers for those who have certain United-branded credit cards).

But with the good, of course, comes the bad. American will soon require a minimum spend requirement to achieve elite status (in addition to meeting the minimum mileage levels), which means those who buy cheaper tickets will take longer to earn status than the big spenders.

Delta and United have similar minimum spend policies, but holders of the airlines’ cobranded credit cards are exempt if they charge $25,000 in any type of purchase to their credit card during the year.