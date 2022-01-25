How to Make the Most of a South Florida Vacation This Winter

There’s so much to love about South Florida, starting with the fact that vacationing here can be as sophisticated on or off the beach—or as toes-in-the-sand and no-fuss—as you like. (We’ll take both.)

From the Palm Beaches and Fort Lauderdale south to Miami and the Florida Keys, here’s your guide to what’s new, noteworthy, or worth the escape to South Florida this winter.

New hotels of note in Miami, Palm Beach, and beyond

South Florida’s hotel boom has seen little indication of letting up, particularly in Miami.

In 2021, Life House Hotels opened a Little Havana outpost inside a lovely mission revival house in the barrio, complete with a lush rooftop cocktail bar that positively cascades with tropical Caribbean plants.

Ocean Drive got another landmark art deco address when the Balfour Hotel opened its doors over the summer. And other noteworthy 2021 Miami Beach openings include Pharrell Williams’s and David Grutman’s the Goodtime Hotel on Washington Avenue, where DJ parties rule the weekends at the sprawling pool lounge.

We’re particularly taken of late by Esmé Miami Beach along Española Way in South Beach. The former youth hostel has been reimagined ($40 million later) as a boutique hotel built around a curated village-like setting with a tapas bar, Andalusian-inspired gin bar, and other atmospheric nooks.

Beyond Miami, the White Elephant Palm Beach opened in the fall of 2020 in a 1924 building right between Lake Worth and the beach with just 32 immaculate rooms, all with private outdoor spaces to bask in the winter sunshine.

In Key West, Margaritaville Beach House opened in late 2021 across the street from Smathers Beach, if you’re looking for a pied-à-terre in paradise that’s comfortably removed from hectic Duval Street and close to a swimmable beach. Meanwhile, Kimpton is practically taking over Old Town Key West with five hotels within a mile of each other—and each with its own distinct vibe. Cheery, tropical Lighthouse Hotel is across the street from the historic Hemingway Home and Museum, while Ella’s Cottages is all front-porch charm and private guesthouses.

Courtesy of Kimpton Key West Stress shall not pass: Curl up on the terrace at the Kimpton Lighthouse Hotel in Key West.

The restaurant reservations to make now

Celebrated outposts from the Northeast often make an even bolder splash when they migrate to South Florida, and 2021 saw several big openings along those lines.

Italian American show-stealer Carbone debuted its Miami restaurant in early 2021 along Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, with spicy rigatoni vodka and veal parm as drool-worthy here as in Greenwich Village—complete with a celebrity-spotting scene to match.

New York French bistro Le Bilboquet opened within an interior ivy-clad courtyard along Worth Avenue in Palm Beach in February 2021. It has quickly become the hottest ticket in a town full of them. While regulars swear by the bouillabaisse and lobster curry, we promise the people watching in these parts is equally memorable.

Keeping with the straight-out-of-New-York theme, the Michelin-starred Korean Steakhouse, Cote, opened in Miami’s Design District in 2021, bringing more creative cocktail offerings, a steak omakase menu, and Butcher’s Feast (four cuts of prime dry-aged beef with Korean accompaniments) to scenic points south.

Read before you go

Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen

Buy now: bookshop.org, amazon.com