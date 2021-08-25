Alitalia Is Shutting Down With All Future Flights Canceled Starting October 15

For those of us who have flown Alitalia countless times, either to travel to Italy or elsewhere within Europe, it’s the end of an (imperfect) era. The Italian carrier is closing its doors on October 15, 2021, after serving as Italy’s national carrier for 75 years.

Effective August 25, Alitalia is no longer selling any flights for beyond October 15. All Alitalia flights that had been scheduled to fly after October 15 have been canceled.

The Italian state-owned airline, which is part of the SkyTeam alliance that includes Delta Air Lines, Air France, and KLM, has had long-standing financial problems and declared bankruptcy in May 2017. Add to that the global pandemic, which dealt a devastating blow to the airline industry—countless flights around the world were grounded for months last year and international travel demand has still not returned to prepandemic levels.

Those with Alitalia flights that were booked by August 24, 2021, for travel that takes places after October 15 will be given the option to change the flight to a comparable flight—flights in Italy can be exchanged for flights within Italy, and international bookings can be changed for international flights—as long as the new flights take place before October 14 (both the departure and the return). Passengers will have to pay the fare difference for a change in destination. Alternatively, those with flights after October 15 can request a full refund.