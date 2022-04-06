You Can Now Fly to Hawai‘i for as Little as $89—but You Need to Act Fast

Just after Hawai‘i scrapped all of its pandemic-era restrictions on March 26, Alaska Airlines has launched a flash sale with tickets to the island paradise for as little as $89 one-way. However, you’ll have to act fast to score a cheaper flight to the Aloha State. The deal expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on April 7.

Some of Alaska Airlines’ current best deals to Hawai‘i include:

Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui (OGG) for $89

San Diego (SAN) to Kona (KOA) on the Big Island for $89 and to Honolulu (HNL) on Oʻahu for $119

Portland (PDX) to Kaua‘i (LIH) for $129 and to Kona for $149

San Jose (SJC) to Maui for $89, Honolulu for $89, and Kaua‘i for $129

Seattle (SEA) to Kaua‘i for $129

Anchorage (ANC) to Honolulu for $157

It’s important to note that there are some restrictions. To get the deal, the flight (both there and back) must be on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday between April 25 and June 16, 2022. The advertised fare is only applicable to nonstop flights, which is why all the touted cities are on the West Coast (most other flights to Hawai‘i from the mainland require a layover).

The prices are also for Alaska’s Saver fare, the airline’s most restricted class of service. Saver seats are at the back of the plane, and guests with those tickets are last to board (meaning overhead bin access may be limited). Tickets can’t be changed or refunded after the 24-hour cancellation policy window has elapsed. Similarly, Elite members (with Alaska Airlines and its Oneworld partners, like American Airlines) don’t receive benefits like preferred seating or potential upgrades with Saver fares. However, the Main fares are only $40 more during the sale and offer seat selection, flight modifications, and Elite perks such as complimentary upgrades to Premium and Business Class.