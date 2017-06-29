Airbnb Will Make Visiting America’s National Parks Easier Than Ever

Jun 29, 2017
Photo by chascar/Flickr
A new partnership between Airbnb and the National Park Foundation will spotlight listings near select national park sites.
National parks are some of the most iconic travel destinations in the United States—they’re even commonly referred to as “America’s Best Idea.” This summer, the country’s national park sites will be easier than ever to access thanks to Airbnb’s newly announced partnership with the National Park Foundation.
As part of the collaboration between Airbnb and the National Park Foundation (a nonprofit partner to the National Park Service), the home-sharing service announced that this summer, it will dedicate a page on its site to distinct accommodations—among them, Airstreams, tepees, and mountain lodges—located in close proximity to select national parks across the country.
The exciting partnership supports the National Park Foundation and National Park Service’s ongoing mission to make the United States’ national parks accessible—and appealing—to everyone, by providing easier ways for travelers to find accommodation in and near the parks, particularly during the season with the highest visitation.
“Our national parks preserve the natural beauty, culture, and history of our nation,” Will Shafroth, president of the National Park Foundation, said in an official statement released by Airbnb. “Our partnership with Airbnb will help us connect more people all over the country to these national treasures.”
Last year, the NPF and NPS launched the “Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu Parque” campaign in an effort to encourage millennials to be the next generation of national park supporters and visitors. This summer’s partnership between the National Park Foundation and Airbnb—a home-sharing service that is popularly used among the millennial demographic—aims to be part of a larger move toward connecting future generations with America’s national parks in an overall attempt to conserve them.
Because Airbnb’s revenue model directs tourism profits toward local hosts (and maintains travelers’ spending in the places they visit), this partnership between Airbnb and the National Park Foundation is also expected to directly support—and positively impact—national parks’ gateway communities across the country.
These 10 national parks will have featured nearby accommodations on Airbnb’s site:
