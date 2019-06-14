Airbnb and the Malala Fund Team Up to Send Travelers on 80-Day Trip Around the World

On June 13, Airbnb launched Airbnb Adventures, a new collection of more than 200 small-group excursions led by local hosts in destinations from Oman to Alaska. The platform, an extension of Airbnb Experiences, marks the first time Airbnb offers lodging, meals, and activities in one package for travelers. Flights aren’t included in the overall cost, but the trips—in most cases limited to 12 participants or fewer—are designed to be affordable. (Two- to 10-day tours range from $99 to $5,000.)

To mark the debut of Airbnb Adventures, the company announced another unique offering: a 12-week trip around the globe inspired by Around the World in Eighty Days, the famous French novel by Jules Verne. Up to eight guests (ages 21 and older) will be permitted to book the trip when it becomes available online on Thursday, June 20.

The trip, which departs from London on September 1 this year, will take a small group of travelers to six continents and 18 countries within the span of 80 days. Activities include visiting medieval towns in the mountains of Romania; exploring UNESCO World Heritage sites in Uzbekistan; hiking to traditional teahouses and monasteries in Bhutan; sleeping under the stars in the Australian outback; and navigating the ancient Kumano Kodo pilgrimage route in Japan. The circumnavigational adventure also includes rafting in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park, wildlife-spotting in the Galápagos, trekking in Chilean Patagonia, and bathing in Iceland’s geothermal waters.